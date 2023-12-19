CHELMSFORD HOMEBUILDER’S CHARITY WALK RAISES OVER £16,000 FOR GREAT ORMOND STREET HOSPITAL CHILDREN’S CHARITY

A Chelmsford-based housebuilder has completed a charity walk to raise money for its charity of the year, Great Ormond Street Hospita l Children’s Charity (GOSH Charity).

The event organised by Barratt and David Wilson Homes aimed to not only raise vital funds for the charity, but to also encourage team building and bring a day full of joy to its employees.

The efforts of the dedicated participants culminated in an impressive total of over £8,070 raised for GOSH Charity. This sum was matched by the developer’s Barratt Foundation cause, resulting in a final tally of over £16,140 raised for the charity.

GOSH Charity exists to support seriously ill children from across the UK who are treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London.

GOSH Charity supports the hospital’s most urgent needs across four key areas: funding pioneering research into children’s health, cutting-edge medical equipment, vital support services for children and their families, plus the essential refurbishment and rebuilding of hospital facilities.

This charity walk saw the participation of nine teams comprised of the housebuilder’s enthusiastic employees, with each team consisting of 10 members sporting distinct colours selected by their team leaders.

The spirited competition saw the teams go head-to-head in a variety of games, surprises, and engaging tasks along the scenic coastal walk route.

Prizes were awarded for the best-dressed teams, and added an extra layer of excitement to the day’s proceedings.

Marina Barnes, Charity’s Head of Community Fundraising at GOSH, said: “It has been brilliant to be the Charity of the Year for Barratt and David Wilson Homes, and this charity walk is another fantastic fundraising initiative the staff have all got behind.

“We are so grateful for their support, particularly at this time of year when families at GOSH need our support more than ever. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

The walk commenced at Frinton Golf Course, where the housebuilder’s Managing Director, Tom Wright, delivered a speech to set the tone for the day, which was followed by light-hearted entertainment, including karaoke sessions.

Afterwards, the participants embarked on the walk covering a substantial distance. Along the way, the teams engaged in various party games and physical challenges at a beach hut and a local pub in Walton-on-the-Naze.

To enhance the overall experience, each staff member was also equipped with a kit for the day including drawstring bags and inflatable beach balls.

Tom Wright, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “It was heart-warming to witness our employees come together with unwavering enthusiasm to participate and show support for our wonderful charity of the year, GOSH Charity.

“The event was both tremendously enjoyable and a resounding success.”

The prizes awarded to participants were sponsored by Pharoah Fencing, CHS, Siobhan Johns Photography, Artspace, Next, Cox Landscapes, Greggs, PickandMix.com, and members of the Barratt and David Wilson Homes team.

The event’s donators included OPC Building, Paul Warren, PGM Carpentry, Robinson Plumbing and Heating Limited, New Homes Carpeting, Move Plus, Bryden Briflex Limited, GJB Newbuild, GSQ Brickwork, Naio, T-Prime Limited, FPP Facades, Evolve Law, Forrester Hughes, DT Tiling, Baines Gardening Limited and APS Bricklaying.

To find out more about the charity or to make a donation, visit GOSH Charity’s website .

