Chelmsford hair salon pick up gold at the Salon Business Awards

Simply Hair, an independent salon in Chelmsford, has taken home a double gold at the 2025 Salon Business Awards, winning in both the Business Salon and Digital Salon of the Year categories.

The Salon Business Awards, which recognise excellence within the UK hairdressing industry, attract thousands of entries from across the country. To be recognised in two categories is a significant achievement for Simply Hair, which has earned a reputation for innovation, exceptional client care, and a focus on empowerment.

Co-owners Holly Roe and Laura Denton, who are celebrating eight years in business this April, have built the salon into a go-to destination for high-quality hairdressing services. The salon’s approach centres on client wellbeing, education, and emotional intelligence.

“We’re so proud to bring these awards back to Chelmsford,” said Holly Roe.

“To be recognised nationally for both our business strategy and digital presence is such an honour. It’s a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust of our amazing clients.”

“These awards mean everything to us,” said Laura Denton.

“We’ve built Simply Hair with heart, care and purpose, and this recognition reminds us that we’re doing something really special.”

Looking ahead, the team plans to expand their curl, scalp, and bridal services, along with signature membership programmes that support client loyalty and accessibility.

Simply Hair’s double Gold win firmly establishes it as one of the UK’s top independent salons, and as they enter their eighth year, the team is focused on continued growth and innovation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

