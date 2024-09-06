Chelmsford based young people supported by £10k grant to Sanctus from Essex VVU

Thirty young people from Chelmsford are enjoying brighter futures thanks to a £10,950 grant to Sanctus from the Essex Violence and Vulnerability Unit (VVU).

The Violence and Vulnerability Unit Community Grant Scheme (VVUCGS) is available annually for local groups to develop bespoke support for young people. Applications for activities in 2025/26 are now open, entries close on Monday 23 September 2024.

At its day centre located in the centre of Chelmsford, Sanctus supports homeless and vulnerable young people, working with them in relation to drugs, gangs, violence, mental health and assistance with accommodation. Working specifically with younger people who seek support at Sanctus meant this project saw notable changes in individuals and there was improved engagement in education, employment and training.

Emma Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, Sanctus, said: “Thanks to the VVU, we have been able to engage more young people in undertaking one-to-one support sessions with our experienced hub team and make more referrals to other services.”

Sanctus was just one of 17 community groups who in 2023/24 helped support more than 7000 young people across the county with a wide range of interactive projects. In a recent survey that asked about the impact of the project, 82 per cent of participants agreed the project they attended has helped them to make positive choices around keeping safe and had a positive impact on their mental health.¹

Today, Roger Hirst, Chair of the Violence and Vulnerability Partnership and Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex thanked Sanctus for supporting young people in Chelmsford.

Mr Hirst said: “We must never underestimate the fantastic work being delivered by local organisations in communities right across the county. The projects, embedded in their local area, understand the needs of the young people they are working with, and can provide the support needed to address risk factors such as violence, lack of engagement in education, isolation and poor mental health. So many young people have been helped thanks to the 2023/24 VVUCGS and I encourage organisations to apply for next year’s grant and continue this great work.”

The Sanctus project led to young people engaging with a range of positive activities, improving physical and mental wellbeing and being directed to other practical, emotional and creative support. One young girl who had a hard start as a child and was struggling with the difficulties of the modern world is now turning her life around, is highly creative and has become an amazing poet.

To discover more and to apply for the Violence and Vulnerability Unit Community Grant Scheme, visit www.ecvys.org.uk/funding-news.

