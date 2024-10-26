Chef Prepares to Take on New York Marathon for RNIB, Overcoming His Own Sight Challenges

This November, Grant Burton, 35-year-old Head Chef at the Hawthorns in Braintree, will swap his chef’s whites for running shoes as he takes on the TCS New York Marathon to raise funds for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

For the father of one from Braintree, this challenge isn’t just about completing the race; it’s about breaking down barriers for those with sight loss.

Taking place on Sunday 3rd November, the TCS New York Marathon spans 26.2 gruelling miles through New York’s five boroughs.

With over 50,000 participants, it’s one of the largest and most famous marathons in the world, known for its challenging course and the enthusiastic crowds lining the streets.

For Grant, every mile represents his journey with retinoschisis, a hereditary eye condition that impacts his vision.

By running, he’s proving that his condition doesn’t hold him back. Grant is aiming to raise £2,000 to support RNIB’s mission to improve lives for the visually impaired.

The RNIB is the UK’s leading charity for people living with vision loss, providing resources, technology, and emotional support to enable independence and improve quality of life for the blind and partially sighted.

“I’m running for everyone out there facing the challenges of sight loss,” said Grant. “Training has been intense but knowing I’m running for a cause that’s close to me keeps me going. Every step on race day will be for RNIB and for all the support they provide to people like me.”

The Hawthorns Braintree, an independent living community for the over-70s in Essex and part of Avery Healthcare, is proud to support Grant’s training efforts. The team have been cheering him on as he prepares for the marathon.

To support Grant’s New York Marathon run for RNIB, donations can be made here: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/grant-burton.

The Hawthorns retirement communities offer high-quality independent living for seniors across the UK, combining private accommodation with extensive amenities. Each location provides a vibrant lifestyle with dining, housekeeping, wellness programmes, and lively social spaces, enabling residents to enjoy independence without the demands of home upkeep.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

