Celebrity Firefighter to Break Ground at the Site of New Firefighters Memorial in Essex

The Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club’s England 4 Chapter is proud to announce the launch of a major new initiative, the construction of a Firefighters Memorial in Essex. The memorial will be dedicated to honouring the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. It will be situated at the site of the Living Memorial at Rettendon, alongside other memorials to various military and civilian services.

The memorial will be inaugurated on May 4 2024, on Firefighters Memorial Day. It holds profound importance for the firefighting community and the broader public.

Celebrity Firefighter Lee Phillips to Break Ground:

Celebrity serving firefighter Lee Phillips, famous for his role on the hit TV show Gladiators, will be breaking ground at the memorial site on February 8, 2024.

This event marks a major milestone in the project and offers. Members of the press are invited to visit the site on 8 February, meet the team developing the Firefighters Memorial, photograph Lee Phillips, and gain insights into the project’s development.

Overview of the Firefighters Memorial Initiative:

The Firefighters Memorial initiative, led by the Red Knights England 4 Chapter, aims to establish a lasting tribute to fallen firefighters in Essex and the surrounding counties. This memorial will consist of a dedicated building housing firefighter memorabilia, a garden of remembrance featuring a carved firefighter statue, and a remembrance wall displaying the names of those who have lost their lives in service. The project is part of a broader effort to remember and honour all military, community, and emergency services.

Fundraising and Community Involvement:

In recent months, the Red Knights England 4 Chapter has been actively engaged in fundraising activities to support the Firefighters Memorial initiative. The funds raised will contribute to the construction of the memorial, ensuring it stands as a fitting tribute to the sacrifices made by firefighters. The chapter’s regular fundraising activities include a variety of events, from motorcycle escorts to participating fire station open days.

As part of the fundraising efforts, a crowdfunding page is open at https://www.gofundme.com/f/37frz05vm0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

