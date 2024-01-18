Celebrating love this Valentine’s season with the perfect pairing of native oysters and Champagne Lanson

An elegant and harmonious pairing, native oysters and Champagne offer a quintessential starting point for the perfect meal for two for Valentine’s Day. As noted by Champagne Lanson’s Cellar Master, Hervé Dantan, those wishing to indulge in this timeless pairing should consider several factors.

‘Whilst there are many elements involved in selecting a perfect Champagne to pair with oysters, particularly the oyster type and its origin, a general rule is to select a Champagne with plenty of minerality, such as Champagne Lanson Le Black Création 258. Its retained vitality and aromatic richness not only cut through the sweet and salty taste of the oyster, but also creates a rich umami essence highly delectable to our taste buds’.

‘The secret to Champagne is that it should never overpower any food. Therefore, with a dish as light and elegant as oysters, diners should choose a lively Champagne with natural freshness uncompromised during various winemaking processes.”

A 2020 study by the University of Copenhagen found that both oysters and Champagne contain complementary sets of umami flavours (imparted in Champagne from lees, or dead yeast cells) acting ‘synergistically’ to enhance taste and thus work together harmoniously.

Champagne Lanson’s latest multi-vintage blend of Le Black Création 258 boasts a fresh and elegant style unique to its creation, each bottle is aged for more than four years in the cellars, all whilst retaining the vitality and aromatic richness that Lanson Champagne is known for.

A feast for the senses – on the nose, there is a bouquet of tangy fruit aromas with William pear, apple, and citrus. On the palate, ripe orchard fruit and hints of mandarin, lemon and grapefruit appear. Maturity is also expressed through notes of brioche and dried fruit. Grapes are meticulously selected from over 100 of the finest Crus of Champagne, including 50% of Grand and Premier crus in historical cornerstones such as Dizy, Verzenay and Trépail.

On In London

Lovers and friends alike can celebrate with this undeniable match in London for Valentine’s Day with seafood and steakhouse restaurant, Smith & Wollensky. Smith and Wollensky have created a 3-course Valentine’s Day menu featuring ½ a dozen Irish Carlingford Oysters, which are accompanied with a Le Black Création vinaigrette. Carlingford oysters, known globally for their high meat content and unique sweet, buttery taste are showcased exclusively alongside the minerality of Champagne Lanson, Le Black Création. This limited-edition Champagne Lanson oyster menu will be available at Smith & Wollensky throughout the month of February.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

