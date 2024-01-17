Castore collaborates with Reiss on new performance men’s sportswear range

Precision performance sportswear brand, Castore, has collaborated with premium fashion brand Reiss to launch a new hybrid lifestyle sportswear collection.

Crafted with unique technical fabrications that seamlessly blend function and form, the new menswear collection seeks to redefine hybrid lifestyle wear.

Engineered for modern living, the Reiss x Castore SS24 collection supports movement and everyday wear, from high-impact training sessions to daily activities. Each garment prioritises comfort and maximum performance to help people step out of their comfort zone and reach their peak capabilities.

The high-quality garments allow for all-day wear due to the technical specifications, including water-resistant Protek technology to protect from the elements, raglan stitching for improved range of motion, and sweat-wicking properties to eject moisture away from the body.

The Reiss x Castore SS24 collection features a range of products, including lightweight jackets, performance t-shirts, hoodies, stretch joggers, and shorts, in a variety of colourways.

Anna Graham, Head of Design at Castore, said: “We are so excited to continue our collaboration with Reiss into 2024. Season three focuses on elevated training and hybrid lifestyle wear.

“This innovative collaboration with Reiss is a celebration of the rejuvenation, movement, and the essence of human connection. Every piece in this collection has been crafted meticulously and has received our newest technogoliges in Aeromesh and ProTek, which strengthens the performance attributes of the garments, while optimising breathability and weather protection for life on the move.”

Alex McCart, Head of Menswear Buying at Reiss, said: “As we enter our third season with Castore, we are excited to have moved this collection beyond just athleisure wear. 2024’s collection combines our design principles with Castore’s technical fabrications to create the ultimate activewear collection.”

The Reiss x Castore SS24 collection launches online and in-store on 17th January.

To shop the latest looks, please visit the Castore website: https://castore.com/collections/reiss-castore-ss24

