Captivating Parkour theatre performance comes to Ilford at Circulate festival

Told with the energy and excitement of athletic choreography on a towering parkour ‘construction site’, ON EDGE tells the story of how modern slavery exists under our noses, within our communities, outside our knowledge.

Created by physical theatre/dance company Justice in Motion the work reveals the plight of the vulnerable and exploited, who are working in industries throughout the UK every day.

ON EDGE combines highly physical parkour and compelling theatre to tell a gripping story hidden in the shadows of the construction industry. The work is performed by team of international collaborators, parkour athletes and performers to create a visually stunning, breathtaking, and entertaining piece of theatre.

Walk past any construction site and you’ll see a number of men ricochet around the scaffolding as the building slowly emerges from the cement, brick and mud. Take a closer look and what will you see? Their routine may appear to give a sense of purpose and security – yet behind the perimeter fencing, all is not as it first appears.

Since the passing of the new Modern Slavery Act in 2015, the UK government’s National Referral Mechanism has seen annually increasing numbers of potential victims referred, which now stand at around 10,000. But so many of us are unaware of the situation even as we walk past it daily.

Marrying exciting choreography, theatre and parkour athletics with beauty and humour, ON EDGE shines a light on modern slavery, telling a stimulating, moving tale that asks – what does it really mean to be free?

