BVA calls for meeting with Cambridge University over future of vet school

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has called for an urgent meeting with Cambridge University’s General Board to discuss the future of its veterinary school.

It is understood that the Board is exploring several options about the future provision of veterinary education at the institution following the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons’ (RCVS) decision to award ‘conditional accreditation’ for its degree, having identified ‘wide-ranging concerns’ and given the vet school ten months to make improvements.

British Veterinary Association President Dr. Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “A resilient veterinary workforce relies on a healthy pipeline of homegrown talent and the UK’s vet schools, including Cambridge Vet School, play a crucial role. The ongoing uncertainty around the future of Cambridge will be hugely concerning for students, alumni and staff, as well as the wider veterinary profession. The British Veterinary Association has requested a meeting with Cambridge University’s General Board to discuss proposals for its future and to ensure the concerns of our staff and student members, as well as the profession, are heard.

“In the meantime, it’s vital that where possible, the impact of this uncertainty on those immediately affected is minimised. I want to reassure all Cambridge students and graduates that they have positive futures ahead of them and the veterinary profession stands ready to embrace them.

“BVA members can also access our wide range resources to support them on our employment hub, including our 24/7 legal helpline.”

