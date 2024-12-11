11 Dec Broadband Relief for Writtle on Track as Village Connected
More than 2,000 homes and businesses in Writtle are set to get access to full fibre broadband in the spring after work to take fibre optic cables to the village was completed this month (December).
Engineers from rural broadband provider Gigaclear have been extending their network along the A414 from Norton Heath since October. The final stage is for engineers to go street-to-street cable-laying, either by digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.
Senior Project Manager Vikki Ellis said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural communities such as Writtle can access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.
She said: “Taking our full fibre to rural communities that might otherwise have copper or an inferior part fibre broadband connection fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”