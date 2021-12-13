BRITISH OFFSITE BUILD SOUTHEND RESI-TOWER IN 30% LESS TIME THAN TRADITIONAL BUILD

British Offsite, the specialist build-off-site manufacturing and construction company, has successfully completed in record time the construction and topping out of the 14 storey (50 metre high) £53 million (GDV) Victoria Central apartment building in Southend-on-Sea using a highly advanced factory built UniPanel system, the envelope of the tower completed in 30% less time than using traditional building methods.

British Offsite sells its exterior building and interior fitout components to housebuilders, builders and contractors in the construction sector, with clients including sister company Weston Homes. The company’s UniPanel system range includes light gauge panels, walls, roofs and floors. British Offsite also manufactures internal fitout modules, under their BOS Fitout brand, which includes bathroom components, kitchen and bedroom products, designed to be easily integrated into existing projects, with full quality control testing before elements reach site.

Located off Victoria Avenue, the Victoria Central development provides 217 one and two bedroom apartments within a 14 storey building with a striking brick and glass façade with glass fronted cantilevered and covered balconies, complete with a grand double-height entrance lobby, communal rooftop terraces and a resident’s landscaped courtyard garden.

To deliver Victoria Central, in just a few months, British Offsite supplied and assembled 665 UniPanels across the 14 floors, delivering a structure covering almost 2,640 lineal metres. The enhanced speed of delivery has led to a 15% improvement in first handover times to customers, versus traditional build methods, contributing to both apartment purchaser satisfaction and the developer client’s cashflow situation.

Shaun Weston, Managing Director of British Offsite says: “British Offsite is delighted to have completed the residential tower at Victoria Central in 30% less time than it would have taken using traditional building methods. Our MMC products help reduce the risk and delays in construction, and help to deliver occupiable homes faster. As Victoria Central demonstrates our UniPanel system is highly flexible and can be used for low-rise houses, but also projects like Southend-on-Sea where the requirement is for mid-rise and high-rise schemes in high density urban areas.”

Established in in January 2019, British Offsite operates from a purpose built, state-of-the-art facility located in Braintree which provides 75,000 sqft of high-tech off-site manufacturing, assembly points and quality control, ensuring the very best bespoke products for clients.

There is also a second 137,000 sqft factory, which is scheduled to open in 2022. This second facility, built to just-in-time automotive manufacturing standards, will offer high levels of robotics with every space used efficiently and consistently.

The UniPanel system is NHBC Accepts accredited and system components are carefully selected for all relevant accreditation compliance. The product range is attractively priced with Internals pricing starting at £1,500 for bathrooms to be installed, from £500 for wardrobes installed and £1,200 for quartz kitchen worktops installed. All other products and service pricing is subject to specification and project-specific details.

Through their significant investment in state- of-the-art machinery and precision engineering, British Offsite offers considerable design flexibility and ensures all products are fully built in-house with exceptional accuracy and consistent quality.

Customer satisfaction is at the core of the British Offsite business and the company’s dedicated team works with customers to guide them through all stages of design, production, delivery and installation through to the end of the home warranty period. The company prides itself on providing end-to-end collaboration and communication to ensure a seamless journey for the housebuilder or contractor client.

