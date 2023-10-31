Bloor Homes celebrates Kings Hill Park launch with two community initiatives

Bloor Homes is celebrating the official launch of the new marketing suite and showhomes at the new Kings Hill Park development in Rochford on 4th and 5th November, by announcing two community support initiatives benefitting people in the local area.

Rochford Hundred Rugby Club and 4th Rochford Scouts are the first to benefit from support from the developer, which is bringing 662 brand new, energy efficient homes to Rochford, including 232 much-needed affordable homes.

Rochford Rugby Club has received £2000 towards the day to day running of the Club, including its senior teams, thriving minis and youth section, and women and girls’ teams.

Ray Stephenson, Club President at Rochford Hundred Rugby Club, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Bloor Homes for this donation. Like many grassroots clubs, we rely on the support of businesses to be able to offer our members the training and playing experience they deserve, from the youngest members in our minis section, right the way through to our senior teams playing in league matches away and at home. It is great to have Bloor Homes on board as sponsors and we look forward to an ongoing relationship as we have many exciting plans for the Club.”

Anderson Construction Ltd, Bloor Homes’ local construction partner, is also donating 20 tonnes of sand, five tonnes of topsoil and 15 tonnes of shingle to 4th Rochford Scouts, whose project to upgrade its ground is well underway, making them safer and more useable for activities, as well as maintenance friendly.

The two projects are in addition to the art sessions Bloor Homes completed with students at Holt Farm Junior School at the start of the school year. These activities mark the start of ongoing support the developer will be providing to the community in Rochford as Kings Hill Park progresses.

Carrie Claxton, Sales Director for Bloor Homes’ Eastern region, said: “We’re proud to announce the launch of our marketing suite and showhomes with these community projects, which are in addition to the £12.5million Section 106 obligations benefitting local education, infrastructure and facilities, including library improvements and a brand-new healthcare centre.”

Bloor Homes will be opening the doors to the newest showhomes – the ‘Dekker’ two bedroom home, ‘Kane’ and ‘Forbes’ three bedroom homes, and the ‘Warton’ four bedroom home on 4th and 5th November. Interest is already very high, but those who have registered to receive information will have the opportunity to book a priority appointment to see the new showhomes on the launch weekend.

To find out more about Kings Hill Park and to register to receive information about the new homes, visit bloorhomes.com

Caption: The new marketing suite and showhomes at Bloor Homes’ Kings Hill Park development in Rochford will officially open on 4th and 5th November

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

