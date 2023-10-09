Blackheath’s equation for success: the neighbourhood’s new maths-only learning centre

An exciting day awaits Blackheath’s young learners and families as a brand-new maths-only learning centre prepares for its grand opening. The latest addition to the neighbourhood’s educational landscape is set to welcome children and families on Saturday 21st October to immerse themselves in a day full of fun and engaging maths activities.

With an innovative and personalised approach to maths education, Mathnasium has earned its reputation for sparking a passion and curiosity for maths. The centre is geared up to ignite a love for the subject by teaching it in an accessible and enjoyable way to learners in reception to GCSE in the Blackheath community.

“I’ve always enjoyed maths and love the Mathnasium Method as it teaches children in a way that makes sense to them,” said Lauren Hampson, Centre Director. “It sets the groundwork for having a strong knowledge of maths and teaches how to apply that knowledge to different situations. During my reception and early school years, I struggled with the subject. I started to excel only when I found what worked best for me. The Mathnasium Method would have sped up my progression during those early years.”

Before launching Mathnasium, Lauren worked in the NHS as a care coordinator and currently volunteers as the Operations Director for Woodwork for Wellbeing – an organisation involved in mental health projects with local schools. It was this experience that inspired her passion for working with children.

With a lifelong connection to Blackheath, Lauren is now looking forward to creating a centre to benefit young people in the community she loves. “I spent a significant part of my childhood residing in Bexley, Brockley and Forest Hill,” explained Lauren. “Many of my weekends were happily spent on the Heath or in Greenwich Park. This area holds a special place in my heart and I feel privileged to be bringing this important business to Blackheath.”

Between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday 21st October at the centre on Lee Road, Mathnasium will host interactive maths stations, imaginative problem-solving challenges and hands-on games, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for every child. The first 50 attendees will receive a fun-filled goody bag and there will the chance to win an array of exciting prizes.

“Our grand opening event will be a setting where families can see the accessibility of maths when it’s delivered in a dynamic way,” said Lauren. “I strongly believe that giving children high-quality, one-on-one help in maths is crucial for their overall academic growth and future success. Maths isn’t just about numbers – it’s about learning to solve problems, think critically and develop strong analytical skills that go beyond school.

“With Mathnasium of Blackheath opening up, we’re dedicated to offering a unique learning experience that fits each child’s way of learning. I can’t wait to invite Blackheath families to an afternoon of learning, fun and discovery!”

