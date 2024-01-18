BISHOPS STORTFORD FOODBANK RECEIVES WINTER DONATION

Between 2022 to 2023, just under three million people in the UK used a foodbank, which is a dramatic increase compared with previous years.[1] In the thick of winter, usage of foodbanks historically increase in local communities too. To help support their efforts, David Wilson Homes, who are behind the new Sawbridge Park development, has donated £250 to Bishops Stortford Foodbank.

The Bishop’s Stortford Foodbank was established with the hope to aid the prevention of poverty in the Hertfordshire and Essex area. Through the support of donations and volunteers, the registered charity provides emergency food supplies alongside related provisions for those in need, whilst aiding other charities and organisation in their mission to also relive poverty food. Their aim is vitally supported by the community, with 90% of its parcels being made up of donations. Supporting their mission, David Wilson North Thames has donated £250 for this winter season which will help towards food parcels, shopping vouchers, and payment of energy bills in and around Hertfordshire and Essex.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales for David Wilson North Thames, comments: “Foodbanks are a lifeline for so many, and unfortunately with rising costs this winter, the dependency is expected to only increase over the next few months. Charities like the Bishop’s Stortford Foodbank are a vital pillar of our community and supporting them in any way is needed. We are honoured to extend our support to the foodbank, whose tremendous work serves as a reminder that there is so much good in the world, and that there is always support for those in need. We hope this donation will allow for the foodbank to support more individuals in the community.”

Bill Macdonald, Chairman of Bishop’s Stortford Food Bank, adds: “We have been incredibly busy at the Food Bank this winter – we have seen demand soar, up more than 30% from the same period in 2022. However, I am pleased to say that due to the support of the local community we have been able to respond positively to every person who came to us for help. We are therefore extremely grateful for all the individuals, groups and businesses that have supported us financially, including David Wilson (North Thames). Our New Year wish is for a world where Food Banks are no longer needed, but in the meantime we would like to thank you for making it possible for us to help those in food poverty in Stortford and Sawbridgeworth.“

David Wilson North Thames’ Sawbridge Park development in Sawbridgeworth includes a number of ecological features such as 10 acres of green open space, 1.25 acres of wildflowers meadows, and a selection of bat and bird boxes. Currently available are a selection of two and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £402,500.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

