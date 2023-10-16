BIRRIFICIO ANGELO PORETTI PARTNERS WITH PERILLA AND HEAD CHEF BEN MARKS TO HOST SPECIAL SUPPERCLUB EXPERIENCE

Birrificio Angelo Poretti will partner with Perilla for an exclusive and intimate supper club this Autumn. Promising a delicious menu featuring seasonal ingredients and comprising four courses, the supper club will showcase dishes that perfectly pair with Poretti, curated by Chef and Owner of Perilla, Ben Marks. In line with Perilla’s signature style, the menu will be a modern interpretation of classical European flavours, whilst ensuring the ingredients complement, cut through and contrast Poretti’s flavour profile.

Poretti has been elevating meal times for over 140 years and this summer has popped up in exciting UK destinations including Cornwall and Manchester to elevate Italian dining and showcase idyllic dining experiences. This October, Poretti is excited to bring a taste of Italy to Newington Green’s favourite neighbourhood restaurant that will see guests gather round tables to enjoy a stunning feast. Those who attend will indulge in an exquisite menu featuring ingredients of the highest quality that complement, cut through and contrast Poretti’s flavour profile.

With only locally sourced, seasonal and sustainable produce, the four-course menu with canapés will include Gilda of pickled wild mushroom and hen of the wood, black olive and anchovy, Velvet crab soup, kokotxas fritters, salted gooseberry rouille and more, Roast leg of Herdwick lamb, roasted pepper stuffed with braised bitter greens and more. Alongside Birrificio Angelo Poreti beer and an interactive session from Poretti’s beer sommelier Annabel Smith, this is a dining experience foodies and beer enthusiasts will not want to miss.

From the infamous Perilla seaweed sourdough with brown butter to incorporating Poretti into the batter of the Kokotxas Fritters, it’s the attention to detail that makes this menu so special. This partnership with Perilla echoes the importance of mealtimes, showcasing exceptional food and authentic Italian beer as people gather around a table to spend quality time with loved ones.

This is a ticketed supper club event on Wednesday 25th October at 7pm, purchase tickets here.

