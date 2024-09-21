BeWILDerwood Wins Big at UK Theme Park Awards

BeWILDerwood, the much-loved outdoor adventure parks based on children’s books, are thrilled to announce that they have been named winner of two prestigious categories at the UK Theme Park Awards: Best Theme Park for Toddlers and Best Customer Service in the small attraction categories. These accolades highlight the parks’ commitment to creating a magical and inclusive experience for all visitors, especially families with young children.

The award for Best Theme Park for Toddlers is recognition of the investment BeWILDerwood has made in enhancing its toddler offering. This year saw the launch of the £10.50 term-time Toddlewood ticket, designed specifically for younger children and their accompanying adult to enjoy everything the park has to offer at a reduced rate. BeWILDerwood, which has typically attracted slightly older children, realised just how much they had for toddlers and decided to shout about it. Head of Marketing and Media Lydia Downey commented,

“BeWILDerwood is the perfect day out for the whole family as we have a range of activities to suit all. But as well as the giant slides and zip wires, we also have special areas for toddlers, including mini slides, sandpits, swings, mini zip wires and all sorts to keep them entertained – which people simply weren’t aware of. Our new Toddlewood ticket has gone down very well and has allowed families to introduce their children to the magical world of BeWILDerwood from a younger age, without worrying about cost.

I think the fact that we’re based on a series of enchanting children’s books and characters also means that smaller children are more prone to engage and be memorised by the magic of the woods. They’re usually absolutely enthralled by the live Storytelling Shows and character interactions.

The mix of play, imagination and being outdoors is the perfect mix for a toddler friendly day out! “

Equally exciting is BeWILDerwood’s win for Best Customer Service, which highlights the parks’ dedication in providing exceptional experiences for every guest. From the moment visitors step through the gates, the BeWILDerwood team works hard to ensure that everyone feels welcomed.

“Customer expectations have really increased in the last few years, so to win this award means so much to us as we have put a lot into ensuring everyone who steps into our world has a magical and memorable day. We take great pride in delivering top-notch customer service, and this award is a testament to our brilliant team.”

BeWILDerwood continues to be a top choice for family days out, offering a unique blend of outdoor adventure, storytelling, and interactive play that captivates visitors of all ages. With these awards further cementing its place as one of the UK’s best-loved attractions, BeWILDerwood is excited to keep innovating and enchanting families for years to come.

Back by popular demand, the Toddlewood tickets (term-time only) are due to re-launch next year, so keep an eye out for that! For more information about BeWILDerwood’s award-winning parks based in both Norfolk and Cheshire, visit www.bewilderwood.co.uk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

