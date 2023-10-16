Beverley Knight releases new single and announces extra tour dates for 2024

Undoubted Queen of British Soul Beverley Knight releases her superb new single ‘I’m On Fire’ written with Mitch Allen (Demi Lovato) and Evan Bogart (Beyonce), and featuring the London Community Gospel Choir, taken from her critically acclaimed new studio album, The Fifth Chapter – out now on Tag8/BMG.

The single arrives off the back of a showstopping live vocal performance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing results show last night (Watch Here).

Beverley says of the track; “I’m On Fire” is in contrast a totally different vibe, like uptempo “country” gospel. It sounds like it came from the Mississippi Delta with rousing footstomping and handclapping and the choir hitting the chorus. It was the first song recorded by Mitch for the album in LA.”

The new record, that dropped at the end of last month, marks Beverley’s 50th birthday and sees her in fine form. It was BBC Radio 2’s ‘Album Of The Week’, with The Daily Mail describing it as “an album of dazzling versatility”, The Sun noting her “perfect vocals” and the Daily Mirror branding her as “a world-class performer.”

No stranger to the spotlight, Beverley can do it all. An Olivier award-winning star of the West End stage, Saturday night TV regular on the latest series of Starstruck, and an astounding singer with a prolific music career. She finds herself aged 50, bigger than ever.

Partnering with a wealth of songwriting talent including Diane Warren, Evan Bogart, Sebastian Kole, Ollie Green and Andrew Roachford, as well as being co-produced with the likes of Jimmy Hogarth, AC Burrell, Mitch Allan & Josh Cohen/DJ Walde, Beverley’s first collection of new music in seven years is a spectacular journey through the inspirations that have defined her incredible career.

Beverley has had several Top 10 albums and sold over a million albums in the UK, with four gold-certified. Her most recent studio album Soulsville went straight into the UK Top 10.

In recent years, Wolverhampton born Knight has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre. Her West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard followed by leading the Tony winning Memphis The Musical. At the request of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber she joined the cast of Cats, playing the iconic role of Grizabella. 2021 saw Beverley lead The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre as the formidable manager of soul group The Drifters, which was Olivier nominated Best New Musical, and Beverley for Best Actress.

Starring to huge acclaim as Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia at The Old Vic, Beverley won Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the Olivier Awards in April. The show also received nominations for Best New Musical and Best Choreographer.

A British treasure, Beverley was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to British music and charity, has won three MOBO Awards, been nominated for Best Female at the Brit Awards 3 times, Best Actress at the Olivier Awards twice, and Best Female at the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

Beverley was also recently on screen Saturday nights as a panel judge in ITV’s talent series Starstruck. Broadcasting work beyond this hit show include presenting 4 series of Radio 2 show ‘Beverley’s Gospel Nights’ and two series of the BBC1 show Just the Two of Us. She recently appeared in the all star cast of Amazon’s new live action movie Cinderella (2021) with Camilla Cabello in the title role.

Beverley will kick off her biggest ever UK tour to date this week, performing twenty very special headline dates across the UK to over 30,000 people. New dates have also been added for 2024 due to phenomenal demand. Back together with her live band, expect fun-filled nights where she will perform all of her classic hits, fan favourites along with brand new songs.

UK TOUR DATES 2023

OCTOBER

17 – Reading Hexagon

18 – Bath Forum

19 – Cardiff St David’s Hall * rescheduled to Utilita Arena September 26 2024

21 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

23 – Sheffield City Hall

24 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

16 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

28 – Gateshead Sage

29 – Northampton Derngate * rescheduled to Utilita Arena September 19 2024

31 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

NOVEMBER

02 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

03 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

04 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

06 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

07 – Brighton Dome

09 – York Barbican

10 – Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

11 – Bournemouth Pavilion

13 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

14 – London Palladium

**NEW 2024 DATES ADDED***

SEPTEMBER

19 – Northampton Derngate

20 – Harrogate Convention Centre

22 – Bristol Beacon

23 – London Royal Albert Hall

24 – Wolverhampton The Halls

26 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

