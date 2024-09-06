Beth Chatto Plants and Gardens Host Takeover by Mid and North East Essex Mind

Beth Chatto Plants and Gardens will host a takeover day for local mental health charity Mid and North East Essex Mind. The event will provide the opportunity to highlight mental wellbeing and raise much-needed funds for the charity.

The takeover will take place on Sunday 6th October at Beth Chatto Plants and Gardens, Elmstead Market. The day will include special talks in the Willow Room on the benefits of gardening on mental health and the healing power of plants. You will also hear from Mid and North East Essex Mind on how to take care of your own wellbeing with an Introduction to the Mental Health Toolkit talk. Visitors will also be able to wander around the stunning award-winning gardens and view their extensive plant collection.

Ginny Idehen, CEO, Mid and North East Essex Mind says: ”It’s wonderful that Beth Chatto Plants and Gardens has joined forces with us and recognise that gardening boosts mental health. It gets people outside and gets people moving. Research proves it also reduces depression and anxiety.”

Ginny adds: “We all know that gardens can be great for wildlife but the impact on our mental wellbeing cannot be underestimated. We look forward to sharing some insights on how to take care of your emotional and physical needs through our Mental Health Toolkit product.”

Julia Boulton, Beth Chatto’s granddaughter and CEO of Beth Chatto Plants and Gardens said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event at our beautiful venue to support our local mental health charity Mid and North East Essex Mind.”

The event will run on Sunday 6th October between 10am to 4pm. Ticket prices are £10 for adults, £5 for students and £3 for children. All proceeds from the day will support mental health services across Mid and North East Essex. Bookings can be made at www.mnessexmind.org.

