Benfleet man claims capital award

Delivering quick and efficient roadworks across London has earned a Benfleet man a top industry award.

UK Power Networks, which distributes electricity across London, the South East and East of England, received two prizes from the City of London’s Considerate Contractor Streetworks Scheme.

The company claimed a Gold Award for its overall performance, while Colin Smith from Essex, who manages streetworks in the capital for UK Power Networks, won the 2021 Outstanding Individual Achievement Award.

UK Power Networks was commended for its efficient way of working when dealing with underground cable repairs, which included promptly keeping authorities informed when electrical faults occurred. Judges also praised Colin for the planning and management of a recent project at Bishopsgate.

Colin said: “This Gold Award is recognition to everyone at UK Power Networks who has been involved with works within the City of London over the past year.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. From ensuring work sites are compliant and safe, to issuing early communications about both planned and emergency works, we do all we can to minimise disruption for people whenever possible.

“I’m pleased to receive a personal award, I always take the view that this is what I do – and that means doing everything possible to respond in the right way, helping to ensure we deliver works in a safe and timely manner.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

