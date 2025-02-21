Benfleet care home appeals for people to send resident cards for 80th birthday

HC-One’s Godden Lodge Care Home, in Benfleet, Essex, is appealing for kind-hearted people to send birthday cards to a resident who is turning 80.

Peter Baker, 79, moved into Godden Lodge in August 2023 and is fondly known by the nickname ‘The Boss’ by fellow residents and staff as he likes to think he’s the boss of Godden Lodge. Peter was born on the 23rd February 1945 in Hackney, London and has led an exciting life, full of love and joy.

Peter is a cheeky character who loves a good laugh and insists on being known as “The Boss”. Peter enjoys watching Bargain Hunt, reminiscing about car boot sale treasure hunts, and indulging in his absolute love for chocolate. Peter is a big football fan and supporter of Liverpool football club.

Peter enjoys photography and also has a secret hidden talent for flower arranging and loves gardening. Behind all the boss energy is a man who knows how to make a floral display look just right. The Wellbeing Coordinators at Godden Lodge Care Home always turn to Peter when the tables need a touch of elegance.

Peter has two siblings – a brother called Tony, and a sister called Jennifer. When Peter left school, he became a cleaner at his school. He then went on to work at a hospital in London and was a supervisor there for 30 years.

Peter is looking forward to celebrating his birthday with family members and friends as well as staff and fellow residents from Godden Lodge attending his birthday party at the home.

The team are helping make Peter’s birthday wishes come true by appealing to the public to make Peter’s birthday extra special by sending a birthday card. They are asking for a heartfelt funny message; a funny joke; or just a reminder of how fabulous he is to be sent to him to make his day extra special.

Godden Lodge Care Home are asking people to spread the love by showering Peter with heartfelt birthday cards as it “would mean so much” to him and ensure he feels the love, laughter and joy he has given to others over the years.

Lewis Chester, Home Manager at Godden Lodge Care Home, said:

“From everyone here at Godden Lodge, we would like to wish Peter a fantastic 80th birthday. We look forward to celebrating Peter’s birthday with him.

“To mark this amazing milestone birthday, we’re rallying together to get Peter at least 80 birthday cards – one for every year of his incredible life! Whether it’s a store-bought card, a handmade masterpiece, or just a simple note, we want to fill his day with lots of love and laughter.

“It would mean so much to Peter, reading the well wishes and messages from others in the local community.”

Any cards or small gifts people wish to send should be sent to: Mr Peter “The Boss” Baker, Godden Lodge Care Home, 57 Hart Road, Thundersley, Benfleet, Essex, SS7 3GL

