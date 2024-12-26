Bellway London development will bring £1.3 million in investment for Romford area

A new Bellway London development on the former Harold Wood Hospital site in Romford is due to bring £1.3 million in contributions to the local area.

The development, to be called The Comptons, will create 96 new properties on a 2.8-acre site off Copse Avenue, and as part of the planning agreement Bellway London will invest in local services and infrastructure.

Payments will include £954,335 in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) which will be used for wider infrastructure, while the planning agreement includes £250,361 for secondary school places, £60,000 towards bus stop upgrades, and a carbon offsetting contribution of £38,245.

Will Weston-Smith, Land Director Bellway London, said: “Not only is The Comptons development going to regenerate a brownfield site, but the payments that we have committed to will also support education, transport and the environment. This investment of £1.3 million will make a significant contribution to the area.

“This is a highly sustainable location for new homes, near to day-to-day amenities, shops, restaurants and transport links, while our redevelopment of the site has enabled NHS Property Services to reinvest funds back into the NHS.

“The range of properties we have planned will reach a range of people at different stages in life and meet local demand for high-quality and energy-efficient new homes.”

The scheme gained planning permission in August this year and construction work is planned to start in May next year.

The development will feature 74 homes for private sale – a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses – alongside 22 one, two, and three-bedroom affordable apartments available for local people through low-cost rent.

The Comptons occupies a site which was once the hospital’s Long-Term Condition Centre and Bellway London has agreed to provide 23 parking spaces for the neighbouring NHS Harold Wood Polyclinic as part of the project.

The wider former hospital site is now home to the Kings Park residential neighbourhood, where plans for 810 homes were given outline planning permission in 2010. The Comptons will be one of the final parcels of the hospital land to be redeveloped.

