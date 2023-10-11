Bellway Essex helps golf day fundraiser for children with cerebral palsy

Funds were raised for children with cerebral palsy at an annual charity golf day thanks to the support of local businesses, including Bellway Essex.

The event was organised on Wednesday (13 September) at Colne Valley Golf Club in Earls Colne by Daniel Robinson and Sons, a family-run funeral directors which provides services in Essex and Hertfordshire and has its head office in Bishop’s Stortford.

Bellway Essex, which is based in Chelmsford and is building new homes across the county, contributed £750 to sponsor the half-way point of the competition.

For the last six years, the proceeds from the golf event have been used to fund private physiotherapy for six local children with cerebral palsy, and this year’s event raised a further £56,479.00 for this good cause.

Phil Barrow, Funeral Manager at Daniel Robinson and Sons, said: `We are incredibly grateful to Bellway Homes for supporting our fundraising efforts this year. Every penny of the funds we raise are used to provide life changing support, enabling the children to access private, specialist physiotherapy and equipment, which increases their mobility and builds their confidence. They work extremely hard, often having to undergo operations, which they approach with great courage’.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Manager for Bellway Essex, said: “We were happy to support the annual charity golf day held by Daniel Robinson and Sons, which has done so much to support children affected by cerebral palsy over the last few years.

“The event is a great example of the community coming together to fund treatment which is not available on the NHS, to improve the mobility of these children. This support makes an invaluable difference to their lives, and we are proud to be part of this.”

