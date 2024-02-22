BBC TV Gabrielle Blackman’s £1.4m Shoreditch Pad Launches for Sale

Award-winning TV presenter and interior designer Gabrielle Blackman has unveiled a new luxury one-bedroom show apartment at The Stage, Shoreditch’s most exciting residential development by Galliard Homes. Inspired by the Shakespearean heritage of the site and rich textures to create a welcoming haven, it is available to buy for £1,440,000.

Situated on the 26th floor with incredible views, the apartment focuses on refined furnishings, a warm colour palette and natural textures. Shoreditch was a key centre for Elizabethan London, with theatres and cultural freedom abound, and the show apartment pays homage to this. Gabrielle has 28 years’ experience as an interior designer and TV presenter and now runs her own studio, Gabrielle Blackman Studio. The design focuses on shades of indigo, ochre and red balanced with cream hues in reference to the dyes, fashions and theatreland costumes at the time.

During excavations 2011-16, the historic remains of the Elizabethan Curtain Theatre, dating back to 1577, were uncovered some three metres below the surface of the development. The remains and objects found during the dig have been carefully evacuated, painstakingly preserved and transformed into a cultural centrepiece within the development.

Gabrielle Blackman says: “The Stage is an incredible feat of engineering, a striking combination of steel and glass. This one-bedroom apartment feels much larger than you might expect, with a thoughtful layout and incredible views over London. We focused on a warm colour palette with wool, velvet and linen fabrics. During Elizabethan times, Shoreditch was an important place to come for socialising, theatreland and culture and The Stage is deeply connected to this with the remains of Shakespeare’s Curtain Theatre preserved on site. This combines modernity with heritage. For our designs, we looked into the textures and colours of the time and how to combine them for an effortless, timeless result. Shoreditch is a fantastic buzzy place to live so we wanted to balance that with a welcoming haven at home.”

The open-plan living room and kitchen is zoned, with a custom-made cream wool bouclé sofa styled with indigo and red throw cushions facing a bespoke steel and mesh entertainment unit. Throughout the home a medley of houseplants bring nature in and provide a fresh green contrast to the sleek modernity of the tower. The dark wood dining table is multipurpose, large enough to comfortably sit six, or to be used as a home working desk, opening onto the private balcony. The bedroom has a bespoke cream herringbone pattern headboard, and there are linen and velvet accents throughout. There is a dressing table area with bouclé ottoman stool, and a pair of botanical prints hang above the bed.

Gabrielle continues, “Shoreditch and nearby Spitalfields became renowned for their textile manufacturing and trade. Wool was exported to Italy, and we produced silk here to rival French weavers. The colours and fabrics used helped establish someone’s status and reputation. Our design understands the cultural context of this location, and how to balance these elements for a harmonious home in a cool way for today’s buyer. The trend ‘quiet luxury’ is popular but what it really means is amazing quality items and timeless elegance and that is what we have delivered for buyers at The Stage.”

Every apartment at The Stage offers natural oak engineered flooring, brushed bronze and exposed brick details, with statement black track lighting reminiscent of being on a stage. For relaxing, there is programmable mood lighting to living areas and bedrooms, with a Sonos Play 1 multi-room speaker system. In each living room is a bespoke entertainment unit with steel framing and mesh shelving, with 50″ LED smart TV and Sonos playbar.

The chic kitchens offer bespoke oak units with white quartz worktops, black track lighting and integrated appliances (Miele oven, induction hob, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, Siemens fridge). The bathrooms offer ceramic herringbone tiling to the floors, feature terrazzo recess with glass shelving, white suite units with black details and Crittall-style shower doors, plus a 22″ tile vision LCD TV either over the bath or in-shower. Bedrooms have floor to ceiling fitted wardrobes to maximise storage. Living areas and bedrooms have comfort cooling, with an audio/visual entryphone system and 24-hour security.

The Stage is a striking 37-storey tower of 412 apartments, of which over half have sold and first buyers have moved in. The Stage has a diverse array of amenities for residents. There are two basement levels devoted to leisure, which include a bespoke duckpin bowling alley, golf simulator, multitude of classic arcade games and dance machine. There are dual screening rooms, bookable meeting rooms for hybrid working, a large gym and yoga studio. The 32nd sky lounge and terrace is the perfect space for entertaining friends with stunning views over London. There is a dedicated Games concierge and 24-hour hotel-style concierge, with award-winning Rhodium appointed for property management.

David Galman, Sales Director for The Stage says: “Working with Gabrielle Blackman and her team at Gabrielle Blackman Studio for The Stage has been a fantastic experience. The level of historical research and detail that went into choosing each fabric and colour means the result is a calm and thoughtful space for Londoners to call home. Buyers are enjoying being in such a well connected, sought-after area of Shoreditch and this apartment emphasises both luxury and comfort as a balance.”

The show apartment is available for purchase fully furnished, or buyers can opt to purchase a recreation in their chosen unit. For further information on Gabrielle Blackman Studio please visit https://www.gabrielleblackman.com/.

Prices at The Stage start from £750,000 for studio suite, £830,000 for a one-bedroom, £1,300,000 for a two-bedroom and £2,500,000 for a three-bedroom apartment. Show apartments are available to view by appointment only. For further information please contact 020 3621 0525 or visit https://www.thestageshoreditch.com/.

