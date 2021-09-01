BBC SUPERSTAR DJ JO WHILEY BRINGING THE 90s ANTHEMS TOUR TO COLCHESTER

Jo Whiley’s HUGE 90s anthems UK tour is landing at Colchester’s ‘Charter Hall’ on Friday 1st October!

The superstar DJ, Radio and TV presenter will be spinning all the best tracks from the greatest decade of music!

Think Blur vs Oasis, Fatboy Slim, Primal Scream, The Verve, The Chemical Brothers, Faithless, The Prodigy and a whole lot more!!

The iconic BBC Radio 1/Radio 2 DJ has played a huge part in creating the theme music to many of our lives over the decades, and now DJ Jo Whiley is bringing a ‘live’ Party experience into concert halls and festivals across the UK!

Undoubtedly the biggest night out you’ll have all year, whether you were living it large in the 90s, wish it was still the 90s, too young to experience the 90s but ready to live it, or just can’t quite remember the decade…

Hey girl, hey boy, Superstar DJ… here we go!

