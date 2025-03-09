BBC MasterChef UK Finalist and Entrepreneur from Essex launches new business – POD by AnuragFoodStory

In 2023, Anurag Aggarwal from Langdon Hills, Essex fulfilled a lifelong ambition by becoming one of the top three finalists on BBC One’s MasterChef UK. The experience gave him an all-round exposure to the culinary world, including working with Michelin-starred chefs in the UK and abroad. Most importantly, it gave him the courage to embark on an exciting food journey, leaving behind a successful career as a finance professional.

Following Anurag’s experience in MasterChef UK 2023, which culminated with him as one of the three finalists, Anurag found his passion for food and decided to stay within the culinary world, doing what he loved. Anurag started AnuragFoodStory, which was developed to share his passion and love for food through guest chef events, food festival demonstrations and motivational speaking.

Now to reach more people, Anurag brings these flavours, aromas, and experiences to a wider market through POD by AnuragFoodStory offering fresh and delicious Indian cuisine inspired meals for organisations and communities. They are full of exotic flavours, goodness and curated with lots of love and passion.

Based in South Essex, community growth and sustainability are at the heart of the business. The concept of POD by AnuragFoodStory is inspired by the exotic spice cardamom; the green pods are synonymous with soothing aromas, premium quality and have an element of mystery in its clustered aromatic seeds. Anurag took the keys to his new HQ in Basildon, Essex earlier this month and plans to be operational by 1 April 2025.

Discover what’s inside your POD and become part of our story through the nostalgia of food.

Anurag says:

“To me food is an expression of love, creativity, and happiness. Discover what’s inside your POD and become part of our story through the nostalgia of food. POD provides the opportunity to connect with ourselves. We all deserve to have a tasty, healthy, and hot meal!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

