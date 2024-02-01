Basildon residents are invited to attend events to share their views on proposed changes to NHS services

As part of a public consultation to gather views on proposed changes to services provided at community hospitals, Basildon residents are invited to attend a local event to share their feedback.

The proposals under consideration are:

potential changes to the places where some community hospital intermediate care and stroke rehabilitation services are provided,

making permanent the temporary move of the freestanding midwife-led birthing unit from St Peter’s Hospital to, Maldon to the William Julien Courtauld Unit at St Michael’s, Braintree.

the possibility of moving all other patient services at St Peter’s Hospital, Maldon to other locations, mostly in and around Maldon.

Representatives from the NHS in mid and south Essex will be at the Happy Hub in Basildon on Monday 5 February from 2.30pm to share information, answer questions and gather views from residents.

Residents are invited to register now for any of the other upcoming events that will be taking place by searching ‘MSE Virtual Views’ or following this link: www.virtualviews.midandsouthessex.ics.nhs.uk/changes-to-services.

Dr Matthew Sweeting, Interim System Medical Director for NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board, said: “Our doctors, nurses, therapists and other staff want to make sure that they can provide the best possible care.

“Our clinical teams have been developing different proposals around these services so that we can openly share information through a wide public consultation.

“It’s important we involve people in any decisions that might affect them. Attending the Happy Hub in Basildon will be an opportunity for us to find out more about proposals and hear the views and experiences of people that use the NHS services we are consulting on.

“We are keen to explain to local people the challenges we have been facing, and the different ways we think we could make services better.”

Residents living in mid and south Essex can also complete an online survey on the proposals. There will also be a series of virtual events taking place in the coming weeks.

Find out more about the consultation, proposals and how to have your say on the NHS Mid and South Essex Virtual Views website: https://virtualviews.midandsouthessex.ics.nhs.uk/changes-to-services

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

