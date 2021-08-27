Barleylands Farm Park Wins Prestigious National Award for Their Work In Education

Barleylands Farm Park based in Billericay, Essex, announced today that it has been named as the national winner of the Clarissa Dickson Wright Award at the 2021 Countryside Alliance Awards. The award was created in 2013 to celebrate businesses that are enthusiastic about education and wish to ignite a passion for food. It was therefore the farm’s education programme, which sees nearly 20,000 children visit every year, that sparked particular interest from the judges.

Barleylands have developed the storytelling of food and farming through the Farm Park and indoor Discovery Centre for nearly four decades, in addition to their inspiring educational programme. Education Officer, Karen Watson, has a dedicated role within the company where she has created a series of fully immersive themed school days that are tailored to all aspects of the curriculum, all relating back to food and farming, which include cooking from scratch.

“We are extremely proud of our education programme, now in its 37th year, and how it has evolved. Since the introduction of our cookery workshops in 2009, we have welcomed over 130,000 schoolchildren, who have rolled up their sleeves and cooked in our purpose-built cookery classrooms.” Said Karen. “It is the best job in the world, and the comments we receive from schools tell us how important it is to offer such a unique programme. A visit to Barleylands is the difference between a useful school visit and a truly memorable one, inspiring young minds, and encouraging a love for healthy, tasty, quality food sustainably grown.”

Chris Philpot, owner of Barleylands commented, “it is fantastic that Karen and the rest of the Education Team are getting the national recognition that they deserve for all of the hard work that they put in to delivering our unique educational programme”.

