Award-winning actress Sarah Demeestère on appearing alongside Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton in Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’

Sarah Demeestère, originally from Paris and now based in LA, is an artist turned film producer turned actor. A previous winner of a Best Actress award at the San Francisco International Film Festival, it was a dream come true for Sarah when she was offered the part of Stella in Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film, ‘The Room Next Door’. She talks about how she prepared for her role, what it’s like acting with Hollywood royalty, and how she was such a big fan of Almodóvar’s films that she learned to speak Spanish…

‘The Room Next Door’ comes to UK and US cinemas in October. Can you tell us what the film is about?

“In this story, Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) are old friends who reconnect after Martha is hospitalised with cervical cancer. Ingrid, now an author, has written about her fear of death, while Martha has spent her life as a war reporter. As they rekindle their bond, Martha, who is weak and close to death, asks Ingrid to stay in the room next door while she takes a euthanasia pill she obtained online. The film becomes a meditation on death, exploring themes of mortality, friendship and the emotional weight of being present for someone at the end of their life.”

You play the role of Stella in the movie. How did you prepare for the role?

“I asked myself a lot of questions about Stella – her past, her current life, her motivations, and her relationships with Ingrid and Martha. I found many of the answers in the script, in the words she chooses, and the environment she lives in. Once I felt I knew her well enough, I began to explore what I had in common with her and built it from there. In rehearsals with Julianne Moore, it was all about being fully present with each other and telling Pedro’s story.”

How did it feel working alongside such an incredible cast, including Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton?

“They were two of the kindest, most compassionate people one could ever hope to work with. They made me feel not just welcomed, but genuinely appreciated from the moment we met. Their presence is remarkable – they cultivate connections with everyone, both silently and vocally, creating a true sense of community. They lead with collaboration and generosity, always making space for others. For instance, during my close-ups, Julianne Moore stayed fully engaged with me, even though she wasn’t being filmed. Working with them was a true joy, as they foster an environment that is not only safe and respectful but also full of warmth and fun.”

What was it like working with Pedro Almodóvar?

“Collaborating with Pedro Almodóvar and being one of his actresses had been a dream of mine for 20 years – he was always on my vision boards, and I even learned Spanish in order to increase the chances of being in his films! So when I received the invitation to be part of the cast of ‘The Room Next Door’, it took me several days to allow that reality to sink in. Working with Pedro was an absolute dream. His gentle approach and the fluid harmony within his team created an atmosphere that was truly inspiring. The collaboration felt effortless, and I couldn’t have asked for a more enriching experience.”

What future projects are you looking forward to?

“Last year, I had the incredible opportunity to play Julie alongside Udo Kier in Craig Hammill’s thriller ‘The Afterworld Game’, which is slated for release next year. Right now, I’m in pre-production on an exciting project – a children’s show called ‘The Chin Show’, which I’m directing. I’ve produced a lot of children’s plays in schools in Los Angeles and this is a show to empower children to connect with themselves and the planet, develop critical thinking and be informed about the benefits of fruit, veggies and the power of the breath.”

‘The Room Next Door’ is released in UK cinemas on 25 October

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

