Authentic Danish bakers Ole & Steen celebrates Fastelavn festival with special edition cream buns

Authentic Danish bakers Ole & Steen today launch a special edition of cream buns to celebrate the Nordic festival of Fastelavn.

For many in the UK, February can feel like a grey and quiet month, but Ole & Steen is on a mission to bring a little Danish cheer with the launch of its Fastelavn Festival Buns.

Inspired by Denmark’s lively Fastelavn celebrations, these indulgent, cream-filled pastries are a delicious way to welcome the changing seasons.

Fastelavn, often described as Denmark’s answer to a carnival or Nordic Halloween, is a beloved tradition celebrated in February or early March.

Historically marking the beginning of Lent, it has evolved into a child-friendly festival filled with costumes, games, and, most importantly, sweet treats. No Fastelavn celebration would be complete without fastelavnsboller – soft, buttery pastries filled with cream or custard and topped with vibrant icing.

To honour this tradition, Ole & Steen is introducing a limited-edition selection of Fastelavn Festival Buns, available throughout February at a special price of £3 each (usually from £5.45).

All the buns launch on February 4 and each week, a different one is featured packed with indulgent flavours that capture the spirit of the celebration:

Mocha Festival Bun – A rich combination of coffee cream and salted caramel, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate.

Raspberry Festival Bun – A vibrant treat filled with chocolate and raspberry cream, topped with icing, extra raspberry cream, and freeze-dried raspberries.

Vanilla Festival Bun – A classic delight, featuring whipped cream and white chocolate for a timeless indulgence.

The Fastelavn celebrations begin with the Mocha Festival Bun, launching as the first £3 Must-Eat of the Week on 4th February.

Ole & Steen, renowned for its commitment to authentic Danish baking, is excited to introduce more people to this cherished Nordic festival.

“We’re thrilled to share Fastelavn with our UK customers,” said an Ole & Steen spokesperson. “These buns are a staple of Danish celebrations, and we can’t wait for people to experience their indulgent flavours and the joy of this tradition.”

With growing interest in Scandinavian culture, from hygge (feeling relaxed) to Nordic cuisine, Ole & Steen’s Fastelavn Festival Buns offer a unique way to enjoy an authentic Danish experience.

Join in and celebrate Fastelavn with a sweet treat, a nod to tradition, and a little festive indulgence.

Ole & Steen has earned its reputation for excellence through its dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and tradition. The bakery regularly introduces seasonal and limited-edition specials, ensuring there’s always something new and exciting to discover.

Founded in Denmark in 1991, Ole & Steen has since expanded to over 25 locations across London, as well as bakeries in Copenhagen and New York, while remaining true to its roots in Scandinavian hospitality and high-quality baking.

