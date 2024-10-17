ARU students make final of national AT Awards

Two Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) students have made the six-person shortlist for best project at the AT Awards, which recognise excellence in architectural technology.

Harriet Key and Rebecca Wakely have both been named finalists for the Student Award for Excellence in Architectural Technology at the annual awards, which are organised by the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists (CIAT).

Harriet and Rebecca study at ARU’s School of Architecture and Planning in Chelmsford, and have been shortlisted for projects they have completed as part of their ARU courses.

Rebecca, who lives in Godmanchester, designed The Octagon, a proposal for a sustainable community arts and cultural hub in the centre of Ely, while Harriet, who lives in Attleborough, has been shortlisted for Cranwood Residence, a design for a zero carbon, multi-generational housing development in Haringey, London.

Mark Tree, Interim Head of Engineering and the Built Environment at ARU, said: “Congratulations to both Rebecca and Harriet for making the shortlist of the prestigious AT Awards this year – we’re extremely proud of their achievements.

“We were all incredibly impressed by the design projects they submitted, so it is pleasing that these also caught the eye of the awards judges. We are delighted with their deserved recognition.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

