Amit Dixit Joins Provide Community as Group Business Development Director

Provide Community is pleased to announce the appointment of Amit Dixit as the new Group Business Development Director, commencing in role from today, Monday 19 August.

Amit brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in business development. He joins us from Marie Curie, where he served as the Director of Business Development for almost three years. During his tenure, Amit was instrumental in developing and delivering Marie Curie’s first-ever business development strategy. Prior to this, he spent a decade leading growth and business development initiatives at national health and social care charities.

With an MBA and 20 years of experience in growing businesses across the private, public, and voluntary sectors, Amit is a commercial and values-based leader. He is known for driving strategy, innovation, and growth in purpose-led organisations seeking a competitive edge, making Provide Community an ideal match for his expertise.

Amit Dixit, Group Business Development Director, Provide Community

Expressing his enthusiasm, Amit said: “I am thrilled to be joining Provide Community at such an exciting time of growth. It was immediately clear to me that colleagues put people first and are committed to delivering outstanding care.

“I am looking forward to adding to the transformative and innovative services Provide Community is winning and delivering to patients, families, and communities.”

Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive of Provide Community, said: “Amit’s wealth of experience and expertise will be extremely valuable as we focus on implementing our new three-year strategy, which emphasises growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Amit to our team and are confident that his leadership will further our mission to provide exceptional care.”

