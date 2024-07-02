Amazon is now offering all 18-22-year-olds Prime membership for half the price

Amazon

is now offering all 18–22-year-olds in the UK 50% off Prime membership, meaning members can enjoy the full range of benefits including fast, free delivery, exclusive savings and deals events, and award-winning entertainment like Prime Video and Amazon Music

for just £4.49 per month, or £47.49 per year.

Other benefits of Prime membership include free food delivery options on both Deliveroo and HelloFresh, discounted tickets at ODEON cinemas, free games

through Prime Gaming, and thousands of free books, magazines and comics each month. Alongside this, all 18-22-year-old customers will also benefit from exclusive perks tailored for students and young adults, including discounts on grocery, travel, books, and

fashion.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide more value to our customers and offering 18-22-year-olds 50% off Prime membership helps to make the wide range

of Prime benefits even more accessible to young people,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon.

“This is a really important time in their lives, so helping them save while enjoying great shopping and entertainment benefits will make a big difference, whether they’re going to university, starting work, or moving out of home for the first time.”

Prime membership includes a wide range of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits in the UK, such as:

·

Fast, free delivery:

Unlimited One-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery on millions of items.

·

Prime exclusive discounts:

Exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, which takes place 16-17 July.

·

Prime Video:

Stream thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including award-winning Prime Originals and Exclusives and watch exclusive live Sport

events.

·

Prime Gaming:

Claim games, benefits, a monthly Twitch channel subscription and more.

·

Amazon Music:

Access to a catalogue of over 100 million songs in shuffle mode and top podcasts ad-free.

·

Amazon Photos:

Unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5GB for video.

·

Prime Reading:

Access a selection of eBooks, magazines, and more at no additional cost.

·

Deliveroo:

Free delivery on your favourite restaurants with a Deliveroo Plus Silver subscription, at no additional cost for a year.

·

HelloFresh:

Free delivery for HelloFresh recipe boxes for 1 year, exclusively for Prime members.

·

ODEON Cinemas:

Get two cinema tickets for £10 each month.

18-22-year-olds will also have access to exclusive perks for students and young adults including 10% off

selected fashion products from brands such as Champion, Puma, Vans, and Levi’s, 10% off shopping with Amazon Fresh, and 5% off travel with

National Express

Eligible 18–22-year-olds can start a six-month trial at no cost, and then pay only £4.49 per month to enjoy full Prime membership. Half-price Prime has

been available to students in the UK through Prime Student since 2014, but this offer means it is now available to all 18-22-year-olds in the UK, whether in university or not. For more information, go to

amazon.co.uk/joinprime1822.

