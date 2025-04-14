Alterations Brand The Zip Yard Opens in Bishop’s Stortford

The UK’s largest clothing alterations and repairs franchise, The Zip Yard, is opening a brand-new store in Bishop’s Stortford, offering customers high-quality, reliable alternatives to throwaway fashion. The new store is set to open its doors on 25th April and will create local jobs while supporting more sustainable shopping habits.

Located at 23A Carriage House, Sextons Road, CM23 3FU, the store marks a significant milestone as part of The Zip Yard’s ongoing UK expansion and becomes the franchise’s 50th location across the UK and Ireland – launching in the brand’s 20th anniversary year.

Expert alterations – from simple zips to bridal tailoring

The Bishop’s Stortford store will offer a full range of services, from quick fixes like hems and zip replacements, to specialist bridalwear, leather and suede repairs, corporate alterations and even garment restyling. Same-day and next-day services will also be available.

Customers can expect a friendly, professional service from a skilled in-store team – with a focus on quality workmanship, expert consultation and sustainable fashion.

The store will be run by Muyideen Animashaun, who brings a wealth of experience in business management and customer service.

“I’ve always had a passion for entrepreneurship and customer care,” said Muyideen. “With the rise of slow fashion and conscious shopping, now felt like the perfect time to open a Zip Yard store. This business offers real value to people – from saving money and reducing waste to helping customers feel confident in their clothes.”

Creating jobs and a new local destination for tailoring

The new store is expected to create several jobs in Bishop’s Stortford, including tailors and front-of-house customer service roles. The team is still recruiting and looking for experienced professionals who share a passion for quality and detail.

“We’ll be a one-stop destination for alterations and repairs in the area,” added Muyideen. “From brides-to-be and professionals to parents or students looking to upcycle favourite pieces – we want everyone to feel welcome. There’s nothing else quite like this locally.”

A growing network for a more sustainable future

The Zip Yard has become the go-to brand for garment repairs and alterations, completing more than 280,000 alterations and repairs in the last year alone – helping to prevent an estimated 150,000 items from ending up in landfill.

Among the most requested services across the network are trouser and jeans shortening, seam repairs, zip replacements, crotch repairs, and darning – alongside more specialist services like bridal tailoring, with over 3,000 bridal garments and 7,000 formalwear pieces altered across the group last year.

Neluka Dunning, owner of The Zip Yard franchise, commented:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing The Zip Yard to Bishop’s Stortford – and to be welcoming Muyideen to the Zip Yard family. His passion for service and commitment to excellence will help make this store a success.

“There’s been interest in having a Zip Yard presence in Hertfordshire for some time, and we’ve been waiting for the right person and the right location – now we’ve found both.”

As part of the launch, the store is planning an official event with exclusive discounts and giveaways. There will also be opening promotions and limited time offers available in store.

The Zip Yard Bishop’s Stortford will open in April 2025 and is now taking customer enquiries.

