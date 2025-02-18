Adorable meerkats prove a hit with families as latest Pets’ Corner attraction unveiled

Pets’ Corner in Harlow Town Park has officially opened its new Africa Enclosure, welcoming the arrival of four meerkats and a Sulcata tortoise.

Today, 17 February, as half-term in Harlow started a grand opening took place revealing Pets’ Corner latest arrivals. The male meerkats, born last year august, came from Burntwood Alpaca and Animal farm in Staffordshire. While the male tortoise came from Jimmys Farm and Wildlife Park and weighs nearly 40kgs.

After months of suspense, the enclosure was officially opened by Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of the Council and 5-year old Tommy from Harlow.

Five local businesses helped complete the project to a high standard, with Contour Roofing kindly donating and installing the living roof on the enclosure, which helps improve air quality, enhance biodiversity, manages stormwater and has energy saving properties working as a natural insulator.

The opening day was filled with a variety of themed activities, keeper talks, and informative stalls, all designed to deepen the knowledge and appreciation of Africa’s incredible wildlife. Guests had the opportunity to learn, explore, and engage with nature in a fun and educational way.

Visitors were also able to take part in a naming competition for the meerkats, choosing their favourite from a selection of 65 names all related to chocolates.

The works at Pets’ Corner are part of a major council programme to continue improving and upgrading the town’s much-loved community services. As part of the council’s budget proposals for 2025/26 more than £40 million is being allocated to continuing upgrading and improving council facilities all over the town including Pets’ Corner, Harlow Playhouse, Harlow Museum, shopping hatches and shopping centres.

Welcoming the new enclosure, Councillor Danielle Brown, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Community and Wellbeing, said: “We are thrilled to officially open this fantastic new enclosure to the public and showcase the much-anticipated new animals, which are here for everyone in Harlow to enjoy. On day one the adorable meerkats are already proving a hit with local families and are a worthwhile investment for our town. Who would have thought that this wonderful facility in the heart of the town park would be home to meerkats!

“This is an exciting time for the dedicated staff and volunteers at Pets’ Corner who have worked incredibly hard for this special moment, preparing and learning how to properly care for the new arrivals, which included spending time with meerkats at Hertfordshire Zoo.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this project and encourage residents to pop along to Pets’ Corner to support this wonderful community service and check out the new enclosure.”

For anyone who would like to get involved with the new animals at Pets’ Corner, there are some great offers available for purchase which will make perfect gifts for loved ones whilst supporting our local farm. Book a meerkats and tortoise meet and greet and get up close with the animals inside their enclosure to hand out treats. There is also the option to sponsor the meerkats which will help the keepers provide the animals with everything they need to live a happy and healthy life at Pets’ Corner.

