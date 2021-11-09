ACL Essex Celebrates Top Learners at Award Ceremony

Adult community learning provider, ACL Essex recognised its students, staff and employers at its annual Achievement Awards in Chelmsford at the Central Baptist Church on 3 November 2021.

Over 20 awards were handed out to the most impressive learners from across the county in a wide range of categories from Maths and English to Hair and Beauty. Walking off with Apprentice of the Year award was John Leppard, 37, Basildon who has completed an apprenticeship and now hopes to study marketing courses. His nominee was very impressed with his attitude: “John has impressed with his attitude towards life, his professionalism and enthusiasm to impact others’ lives. He overcame so many barriers during his learning journey and rather than allow them to be an obstacle he took them as an opportunity for personal growth.”

Other top accolades were awarded to students looking to progress into Higher Education, such as Katie Naum, 24, Colchester who has just started a degree at the University East Anglia following an Access to HE Diploma with ACL Essex. Her nominee was impressed with her dedication: “Katie’s ability to take onboard feedback and improve has impressed me greatly. As a result of her hard work, perseverance and good character, she has achieved the diploma.” Learning essential new skills is a key area for ACL Essex and there was much competition to win the English Speaking for Other Languages award, which was won by Nicole Van Tram, 36, Harlow.

Cllr Tony Ball, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Skills and Training, remarks: “The ACL Essex Learners Awards is an amazing and heart-warming event. It’s wonderful to see the commitment learners from across the county have made to lifelong learning, students that embark on an ACL course benefit from new skills and career development, whilst also getting the chance to meet like-minded people on their courses.”

She added: “I’d like to congratulate all of the winners of the ACL Essex Learners Awards plus their very hardworking teachers who have supported them on their learner journeys.”

The ACL Essex Learner awards were kindly supported by Visit Essex, Explore Essex and Essex Outdoors; students were offered a series of top prizes at key attractions across the county.

As part of Lifelong Learning Week, 8-12 November, ACL Essex will be offering a series of taster sessions, workshops and short courses in a range of subjects online and in classroom settings. There willl also be a chance to read learner stories too, to find out more, visit www.aclessex.com/lifelong-learning/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

