Acclaimed Musician and Tattoo Icon, Kat Von D Announces UK/EU Tour

Acclaimed musician, tattoo icon, and entrepreneur Kat Von D has announced her highly anticipated EU / UK Tour 2025, set to kick off in early June with her London headline show at Scala on 17th June. Following the success of her 2024 LP and her continued rise in the electronic/pop scenes, Kat is taking her ethereal, infectious sound to fans across Europe and the United Kingdom. Supported by Clash Magazine, Far Out, Kerrang!, BBC Radio 1 and more, Kat is known for her haunting vocals and cinematic, gothic aesthetic. On this tour, she will perform tracks from her latest album, My Side of the Mountain, including fan-favorite singles “Illusion,” “Por Ti,” “Dead,” and “Truth In Reverse.” With a growing reputation for immersive, theatrical live performances, this tour promises an unforgettable experience blending music, atmosphere, and emotion. All tickets went on general sale Friday, 14th February.

Kat Von D has built a dedicated following not only through her music but also through her artistry and distinct visual storytelling, making each show a unique and intimate experience. Fans eager to witness her spellbinding stage presence can find full tour dates, ticket access, and more at www.katvond.com.

Tour Dates:

17/May – Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock Festival (w/ Halestorm, Mötley Crüe etc)

4/June – Madrid, Spain – Mon

5/June – Barcelona, Spain – Salamandra

7/June – Pinarella di Cervia, Italy – Rock Planet

8/June – Milan, Italy – Santeria Toscana 31

9/June – Munich, Germany – Technikum

11/June – Budapest, Hungary – A38 Ship

12/June – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

13/June – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic – Rock For People Festival (w/In Flames, Perturbator etc)

15/June – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

16/June – Paris, France – Alhambra

17/June – London, UK – Scala **

19/June – Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

20/June – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

21/June – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

23/June – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

25/June – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

27/June – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

28/June – Gothenburg, Sweden – Liseberg Tivoli-Lila Scen

29/June – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

Kat Von D’s signature blend of disco goth, heavily influenced by synthwave, new wave, post-punk, and other iconic electronic sounds of the 80s, sets her music apart. Her lyrics, born from her experiences of love, darkness, and vulnerability, aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. The hype is real, and fans around the globe have been gravitating towards Kat’s unforgettable and evolving brand of music.

