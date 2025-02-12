Abandoned python in Essex triggers RSPCA appeal for information

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after a snake was abandoned outside a property at Westcliff-on-Sea in Southend, Essex.

The royal python – measuring around a metre long (approximately three feet), was found in freezing weather in a plastic storage box on the ground outside a property on Satanita Road.

The snake’s plight comes amid rising calls about abandonment to the RSPCA. In the first month of this year, 1,972 abandonment incidents were reported to the charity – compared to 1,471 incidents in the first month of 2024, a rise of more than 34%.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Enola Evans said: “The poor snake was cold and lethargic. My priority was to warm them up and get them to a vet. The vet is currently looking after, checking and treating the snake

“The box had been left outside the main door of a block of flats. Residents I spoke to told me they didn’t know who had abandoned the snake and unfortunately there is no CCTV in the area.”

Now, the RSPCA is hoping local members of the public may come forward to help their enquiries.

Enola added: “We are not sure how long the royal python was left outside in the cold, rainy weather in dangerously inappropriate housing and conditions; this could have been life-threatening for the snake.

“I am shocked that someone decided to abandon this poor snake especially as this is the coldest time of the year. If anyone has any firsthand information regarding this snake we would urge them to contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Sadly it is not unusual for the RSPCA to be called to collect snakes that have been abandoned. Often, people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when purchasing them. The majority of exotic pets, including reptiles, need a carefully controlled environment requiring access to specialised equipment for lighting and 24-hour heating, and failure to provide this can result in serious ill health.

The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs long-term. For more information about the care of snakes and other reptiles please visit www.rspca.org.uk/exotics. More information about caring for royal pythons can be found here.

Anyone who sees a stray exotic snake should keep a safe distance, monitor the animal and report their concerns.

Meanwhile, the RSPCA is asking everyone in the UK to have their say on the future of animal welfare.

Animal Futures: the Big Conversation initially runs until 28 February and people can log on to the online platform and give their views on animals and technology, food and farming, animals in the wild and how we use animals.

Supporters can also delve deeper into the challenges facing animals with the Animal Futures podcast hosted by journalist and broadcaster Kate Quilton, who talks to expert guests about everything from robot pets, alternative proteins, AI communication with animals and nature.

