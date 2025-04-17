A brand new afternoon tea hits the stage!

Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the ONLY theatre in London’s West End to serve Afternoon Tea, announces the launch of their brand-new Showstopping Afternoon Tea on 17th April, a unique and one-of-a-kind experience that brings the drama and magic of theatre to the timeless tradition of Afternoon Tea. This experience will have something for everyone with outstanding food, drink and joyful nods to the theatre.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane’s Showstopping Afternoon Tea is served in the stunning surroundings of the iconic Grand Saloon – one of the finest Regency rooms in London. This experience perfectly combines the magic of theatre with exquisite dining.

Staying true to theatrical traditions, this Showstopping Afternoon Tea is staged in two acts, and, as with any great production, there’s an encore – with plentiful tea, champagne and much more.

Act One invites guests to ‘tread the boards,’ with the savoury options presented on a limited-edition serving board, crafted from the original 101-year-old stage floor removed during the 2019 building restoration.

The Showstopping sweets in Act Two will be concealed beneath a resplendent red velvet curtain that is dramatically lifted at the table for the big reveal, evoking the grandeur and essence of theatre’s most iconic moments.

