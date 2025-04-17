40 of the best takeaways to have fish and chips at on Good Fry-day

A chippy tea at the end of the week is a tradition for many of us and one that is also synonymous with Good Friday. Millions of us will happily queue at our local fish and chip shop, mouths watering ready to indulge in this classic British dish. Yet, why has this become such an institution within our culture?

Did you know that eating fish on Good Friday harks back to the Roman Catholic custom of not eating warm-blooded animals on Fridays and to also acknowledge the death of Jesus?

Similarly, Christianity recognises that Jesus died for our sins on Good Friday. And, while it’s not a biblical requirement, some people choose to abstain from meat on the anniversary of Christ’s death.

So, to mark the occasion, the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) has released a map that reveals the UK’s nationally recognised top 40 fish and chip takeaways, selected by the National Fish & Chips Awards 2025.

The National Federation of Fish Friers’ president and one of the awards organisers, Andrew Crook says: “Good Friday is a huge trading day on the fish and chip shop calendar when businesses across the country welcome hundreds of customers through their doors keen to enjoy this holiday staple. Making the top 40 fish and chip Takeaway of the Year list is a huge achievement for these outlets that have all worked extremely hard to make it on there and all of which have had to go through a rigorous judging process by a panel of fish and chip experts.

“Each and every one will be dishing up delicious portions of the finest fish and chips so if you’re lucky enough to live locally to one of the shops mentioned or are keen to visit one, then it’s 100% worth it.”

40 nationally recognised fish and chip takeaways to visit in the UK:

Takeaway of the Year winner

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, 366 Yarm Road, Darlington DL1 1XL

Takeaway of the Year 2nd place

The Fish Works, 3 The Promenade, Largs, KA30 8BG, Scotland

Takeaway of the Year 3rd place

Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, 1c Pengelly Way, Threemilestone, Truro, Cornwall, TR3 6DP

Devon – Taffs Fish and Chips, Torrington

Dorset – The Forum Frier, Blandford Forum

Essex – The Hook of Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea

Greater Manchester – Taylors, Stockport

Hampshire – Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Eastleigh

Kent – Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate

Lancashire – Farington Chippy, Leyland

Lancashire – Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldtwistle

Leicestershire – Frydales (Hinckley Road), Leicester

Lincolnshire – Elite on the Bail, Lincoln

Lincolnshire – Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Deeping

London – Brockley’s Rock, Brockley

London – Stones Fish and Chips, Acton

Norfolk – French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea

Nottinghamshire – Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent

Oxfordshire – Harrison’s Fish & Chip Co., Oxford

Somerset – The Oyster Shell, Bath

Surrey – Seafare Guildford

Teesside – Robinsons Traditional Fish and Chips, Billingham

West Midlands – Hawthorn Fish Bar, Birmingham

Yorkshire – Locker’s Fish & Chips, Redcar

Yorkshire – Mister C’s, Selby

Yorkshire – The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Yorkshire – The Scrap Box, York

Yorkshire – Two Gates Fisheries, Barnsley

Scotland

Aberdeenshire – Carron Fish Bar, Stonehaven

Aberdeenshire – Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie

Aberdeenshire – Lows Traditional Fish & Chips (Berryden), Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire – Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips (Blackburn), Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire – Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven

Aberdeenshire – Sea Salt + Sole, Aberdeen

Fife – The Wee Chippy, Anstruther

Perthshire – McKays Fish & Chip Shop, Pitlochry

Inverness-shire – Hilton Chip Shop, Inverness

Wales

Anglesey – Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Glamorgan – Posh Fish and Chips (Llandaff), Cardiff

Glamorgan – Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

