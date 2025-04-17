17 Apr 40 of the best takeaways to have fish and chips at on Good Fry-day
A chippy tea at the end of the week is a tradition for many of us and one that is also synonymous with Good Friday. Millions of us will happily queue at our local fish and chip shop, mouths watering ready to indulge in this classic British dish. Yet, why has this become such an institution within our culture?
Did you know that eating fish on Good Friday harks back to the Roman Catholic custom of not eating warm-blooded animals on Fridays and to also acknowledge the death of Jesus?
Similarly, Christianity recognises that Jesus died for our sins on Good Friday. And, while it’s not a biblical requirement, some people choose to abstain from meat on the anniversary of Christ’s death.
So, to mark the occasion, the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) has released a map that reveals the UK’s nationally recognised top 40 fish and chip takeaways, selected by the National Fish & Chips Awards 2025.
The National Federation of Fish Friers’ president and one of the awards organisers, Andrew Crook says: “Good Friday is a huge trading day on the fish and chip shop calendar when businesses across the country welcome hundreds of customers through their doors keen to enjoy this holiday staple. Making the top 40 fish and chip Takeaway of the Year list is a huge achievement for these outlets that have all worked extremely hard to make it on there and all of which have had to go through a rigorous judging process by a panel of fish and chip experts.
“Each and every one will be dishing up delicious portions of the finest fish and chips so if you’re lucky enough to live locally to one of the shops mentioned or are keen to visit one, then it’s 100% worth it.”
40 nationally recognised fish and chip takeaways to visit in the UK:
Takeaway of the Year winner
Yarm Road Fish and Chips, 366 Yarm Road, Darlington DL1 1XL
Takeaway of the Year 2nd place
The Fish Works, 3 The Promenade, Largs, KA30 8BG, Scotland
Takeaway of the Year 3rd place
Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, 1c Pengelly Way, Threemilestone, Truro, Cornwall, TR3 6DP
Devon – Taffs Fish and Chips, Torrington
Dorset – The Forum Frier, Blandford Forum
Essex – The Hook of Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea
Greater Manchester – Taylors, Stockport
Hampshire – Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Eastleigh
Kent – Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate
Lancashire – Farington Chippy, Leyland
Lancashire – Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldtwistle
Leicestershire – Frydales (Hinckley Road), Leicester
Lincolnshire – Elite on the Bail, Lincoln
Lincolnshire – Linfords Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Deeping
London – Brockley’s Rock, Brockley
London – Stones Fish and Chips, Acton
Norfolk – French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea
Nottinghamshire – Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent
Oxfordshire – Harrison’s Fish & Chip Co., Oxford
Somerset – The Oyster Shell, Bath
Surrey – Seafare Guildford
Teesside – Robinsons Traditional Fish and Chips, Billingham
West Midlands – Hawthorn Fish Bar, Birmingham
Yorkshire – Locker’s Fish & Chips, Redcar
Yorkshire – Mister C’s, Selby
Yorkshire – The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet
Yorkshire – The Scrap Box, York
Yorkshire – Two Gates Fisheries, Barnsley
Scotland
Aberdeenshire – Carron Fish Bar, Stonehaven
Aberdeenshire – Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie
Aberdeenshire – Lows Traditional Fish & Chips (Berryden), Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire – Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips (Blackburn), Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire – Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven
Aberdeenshire – Sea Salt + Sole, Aberdeen
Fife – The Wee Chippy, Anstruther
Perthshire – McKays Fish & Chip Shop, Pitlochry
Inverness-shire – Hilton Chip Shop, Inverness
Wales
Anglesey – Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech
Glamorgan – Posh Fish and Chips (Llandaff), Cardiff
Glamorgan – Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff