20% Discount Homes Launch in Brentwood

If you are hunting for your own home, live or work in Brentwood and earn less than £90,000 per year, then you are eligible for a 20% discount on a new apartment at Weston Homes’ recently launched 1023 West development, located off London Road in Brentwood.

The 20% discount is part of the Government’s Discount Market Sale (DMS) scheme where Weston Homes, working in partnership with Brentwood Borough Council, has allocated a number of one and two-bedroom apartments that are available to buy at just 80% of their market value but still giving a buyer 100% of the ownership.

The modern apartments at 1023 West are ideal for first-time buyers looking to purchase their first home. With prices starting from £265,000, buyers can not only enjoy the savings but also live in a highly sought-after area on the border of London just minutes from the high street and train station.

Suzanne Aplin, Group Sales & Marketing Director at Weston Homes says: “The DMS scheme gives people a chance to buy and fully own outright one of our fantastic, all-inclusive private one or two bedroom apartments at 1023 West but with a great 20% discount. People sometimes think there are a lot of hoops you have to jump through to qualify for DMS but the process is straight-forward and the scheme is designed to help local purchasers and workers onto the property ladder and own their own home.”

Buyers at 1023 West will be purchasing at a premium residential development which combines newly built and converted apartments located within attractive gardens and landscaped grounds, complete with parking facilities to selected homes.

All the newly built apartments have an outside balcony or terrace with light-filled and contemporary open-plan living areas, perfect for entertaining or unwinding after a long day. There is also Hyperfast 1Gbps broadband available making working from home a lot more convenient, as well as satisfying all your streaming or gaming needs.

Apartments benefit from a luxurious ensuite within each bedroom.

All the homes are built to Weston Homes’ premium specification including bespoke designer kitchens and luxury bathrooms, all finished to the highest quality standards with modern living in mind.

With a choice of flooring throughout, purchasers can also choose from a range of designer kitchen units and quartz stone worktops. The kitchens come fully fitted to the highest standards with a Fascino instant boiling and filtered water tap and Zanussi integrated fridge/freezer, washer/dryer and dishwasher.

Each bathroom comes with a choice of RAK Ceramics porcelain bathroom wall and floor tile colours with a matte finish and adequate storage. There is also plenty of Smart technology including a Fascino digitally controlled Smart tap, shower and/or bath.

Located in sought-after Brentwood, the high street is filled with an abundance of shops and boutique stores. There is also a thriving nightlife with plenty of restaurants and bars. The 1023 West development is just a short walk to Brentwood high street and should you need to commute into the City, Brentwood train station, with links to London Liverpool Street and Stratford in under 40 minutes, is just a 15 minute walk away. For drivers the M25 is less than five miles away and the A12 is just as close with routes through Essex to Chelmsford, Colchester and through to Ipswich and beyond.

Discount Market Sale homes at 1023 West start from £265,000 (price reflects the 20% saving, subject to eligibility criteria).

