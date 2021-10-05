£2.7m investment turns local cow sheds into eco homes

Historic cow sheds and a milking parlour in a Suffolk village are being converted into eco homes in a £2.7 million project by a local property developer, BAC Woodbridge, with support from Lloyds Bank.

The Lower Barn Farm development, on the outskirts of the village of Baylham, will create a green community of nine homes, ranging in size from one- to four-beds

The business secured £1.65 million via Lloyds Bank’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CFGI) – discounted lending designed to help businesses invest in reducing their environmental impact.

The former dairy farm buildings have been upgraded using the CGFI funding to feature a host of green measures. This includes air source heat pumps, solar panels, underfloor heating, electric vehicle charging points and insulation to help minimise their carbon footprint and cut bills for the eventual occupiers.

Three of the homes have already been sold off-plan including one of the barns. All the homes are set to be completed by Spring 2022.

Director Ben Brumby started the business 10 years ago after the former electrician was inspired by the experience of building his own home.

BAC Woodbridge has since developed 30 homes in the local area.

Ben Brumby commented: “Lower Barn Farm will be a lovely mixed community of sympathetically-designed homes that incorporate elements of the existing farm buildings.

“We’re combining traditional techniques with the latest green technology to make the buildings as energy efficient as possible, which is a top priority for buyers in the current market and is helping drive strong demand.

“By working to reduce the homes’ environmental impact, it means lower fuel bills for homeowners too.”

The homes are being built by Colchester-based Simmons Building Services and sold through East Links Residential.

BAC Woodbridge is currently viewing additional sites to develop in Suffolk and North Essex.

Andy Bailey, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “BAC Woodbridge has shown real creativity and commitment to sustainability with its latest development, which is creating the kind of sustainable homes that people increasingly want to live in.

“The Lloyds Bank Clean Growth Finance Initiative is helping businesses like BAC Woodbridge to make the most of the opportunities presented by the green economy.

“We will continue to help businesses as they move to win new growth opportunities by transitioning to low-carbon, sustainable business models.”

