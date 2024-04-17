Yellowdays shares outstanding new video for Mrs Moonlight

A g-funk bedroom pop opera which uses the nightmarish excesses of an intergalactic hotel as a metaphor for critiquing social media cults-of-personality and indulgent consumerism? That’s a succinct summary for YELLOW DAYS’ critically acclaimed new album ‘HOTEL HEAVEN’, which he’s currently bringing to life with an equally theatrically live show. Now YELLOW DAYS looks through the keyhole once more to share the album’s latest visual chapter, ‘MRS MOONLIGHT’.

The video opens with the concierge / all-knowing matriarch God (played by Hannah Chinn) pontificating on the nature of love. She then guides us into an elevator and through to the room where The Pilot (YELLOW DAYS) and his muse (Charlotte Manuel) sit in silence: their initial rush of lust clearly inspiring no foundations of love. And that’s a neat encapsulation of the ‘HOTEL HEAVEN’ concept – as much as you crave your hopes and desires, when the time comes, do you truly want them?

The music is just as engaging, an imaginative whirl of dreamy psychedelia, off-kilter alt-pop and heavy duty funk: all the traits which have earned the admiration of similarly visionary talents such as Mac DeMarco, Tyler, The Creator and Tom Waits. The soaring scope of the sound was created in modest circumstances, with everything you hear on the album performed, recorded and produced by YELLOW DAYS in the home studio of his top floor flat in Brick Lane, east London.

YELLOW DAYS – George van den Broek – says, “Mrs Moonlight is about the fleeting. Whether that’s the moon as it passes and returns or a loved one you have to leave behind to see again soon. It’s a song about Goodbyes and how painful they are. I like to create odd juxtapositions with the subject matter and the lyrics. I think it makes the music more complex. It adds a manic, unhinged aspect to the music which I think is more human and relevant to people today – as we’re all a little manic and unhinged in today’s world.”

In addition to its digital release, vinyl and CD copies of ‘HOTEL HEAVEN’ are available HERE.

This past week has seen YELLOW DAYS match the audacious ambition of ‘HOTEL HEAVEN’ by taking the album on tour across the UK, culminating with a packed London show at KOKO. Featuring some of the cast from the album’s visual content and a backdrop based around its artwork, the shows have opened with the album performed in its entirety before diving into favourites from his back catalogue, including cuts from his breakthrough EP ‘Harmless Melodies’.

The ‘HOTEL HEAVEN’ tour now heads to Europe before voyaging across North America during two runs of tours in May and June.

