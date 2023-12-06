XOYO London Residency Series Continues With Legendary Kool FM

Kool FM, the most influential pirate radio station in the evolution of jungle and drum & bass, is the latest seminal name to be invited to host and curate a four-week residency at XOYO London, joining an illustrious list of past residents that includes DJ Randall, Andy C, Interplanetary Criminal, Break, Mike Skinner, Aliz Perez, Goldie, and more. Drawing on 32 years at the forefront of the scene, the four Fridays throughout January 2024 (5th, 12th, 19th, 26th) see original Kool FM founder Eastman Sound, joined by an unmissable lineup of DJ and MC talent from across the decades, including Bryan Gee, DJ Brockie, Harriet Jaxxon, Voltage, Rage, Bladerunner, Congo Natty, Oko, Serum, Uncle Dugs, IC3, Goddard, James Hiraeth, Serum and many more. Kool FM Tickets and further info are available at: https://www.xoyo.co.uk/clubnights.

Recently becoming part of the highly respected Rinse FM family, Kool FM began to broadcast from the rooftops of Hackney 32 years ago, bringing the latest hardcore sounds to a rapt and immediate audience. As jungle began to emerge as a new sound Kool FM was central to its proliferation, going on to heavily influence new generations of artists, rappers and MCs. This coveted XOYO London residency is a chance to showcase many artists who broadcast on Kool FM and to celebrate Kool FM’s unique heritage and undeniable contribution to jungle and drum & bass culture.

“I’m looking forward to this one – Kool FM will take over XOYO in January and I’ll be playing Reggae Dancehall, Roots, and Culture every week. I’ll be playing different styles of Reggae each time to keep it moving, playing tunes where you can recognise a vocal sample, drum beat, or bass line which laid the foundation of the Jungle and Drum & Bass we now know today. It will be good to see all the Kool Family there – past, present & future. Thank you, One Love ❤️” Eastman Sound

Each date on the residency sees a host of big and up-and-coming names take control of the dancefloor in the XOYO main room, while room 2 sees the Kool Originals – Eastman Sound, Ash, SL, DJ Kane, Jamie G, Devious D, Pressure X, Flirt, and Younghead – lining up to show the quality tune selection that originally put Kool FM at the cutting edge of a burgeoning new scene.

XOYO continues its drive to embrace all corners of London’s club culture, to deliver a safe, inclusive and authentic dancefloor experience, and to celebrate an underground community united by music.

