Witham Hub’s Isabelle takes on ‘Skipping Challenge’ and raises £1,000 for Cancer Research UK

Young volunteer Isabelle Butler aged 11, who is a youth volunteer and often to be found helping out at The Witham Hub, based in the Grove Shopping Centre, has successfully taken on Cancer Research UK’s October ‘Skipping Challenge.’ She completed the challenge of doing 100 skips per day, with a skipping rope, for the entire month of October and has raised an incredible £1,000 from local sponsors, for cancer research.

Isabelle has dedicated her fundraising efforts to her late Grandfather, Mick Giles, who sadly passed away from cancer in September. Isabelle was so determined to beat the challenge legitimately, that she arranged for her skips to be recorded on video. On a couple of occasions, the recording didn’t cover the skips, so Isabelle repeated them until they were properly recorded.

Tina Townsend, founder, and Chair of The Witham Hub Trustees said: “This is a marvellous achievement and were are really proud of Isabelle. Her dedication and commitment were hugely impressive and the team at The Hub got together and donated £150.00 to her fundraising challenge. She’s a real star, so we were delighted to support her efforts and we are very pleased to have her in the Youth Division at The Hub.”

For further information about Cancer Research UK and the Skipping Challenge, go to:

https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/skipping-challenge

