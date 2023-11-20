Winter Wildlife: How to begin birdwatching in the coldest months

While we assume that birdwatchers hang up their binoculars during the colder winter months, the winter scenery actually creates the perfect opportunity to see seasonal birds not usually seen in the summer – from the Tufted duck and Woodcock, to the Redwing. So, if you’re looking for a way to get out of the house for some fresh air during the frostier weather, Birda – a birdwatching and social media platform – unveils five tips to begin winter birding this season, meaning you can embrace the wildlife and nature that surrounds you with your loved ones, even during the coldest of days.

Create a list of winter bird species in your area:

It’s important to have a reference guide in front of you to assist with identifying the correct bird species. Doing your homework on the bird species that are around your area in the winter months will also help you make the most of your time outside in the cold, and direct where you end up going to birdwatch. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced birdwatcher, having a field guidebook or an app will not only educate you about the wildlife in your area during the season, but also get a conversation going between you and your loved ones. Birda can be used as a tool to log and identify the birds in your area, as well as provide information on species – from the mourning dove to the bald eagle. When you record a sighting, Birda’s location-aware species list also shows you the birds that have been seen in your general location (+/- 37 miles around you), making it easier to find the correct species and avoid confusing similar ones.

Attract winter birds by using the right tools:

If the weather is far too cold to head out with a camera, you can attract birds to your backyard by using bird feeders, bird baths or nesting boxes. There are quite a few options to buy these items online – however, you can also create DIY feeders which can get everyone in your family – especially the kids – involved. If you don’t have a backyard, you can also get suction-cup window bird feeders or simply hang one off your balcony – just make sure they are placed in a safe space where the worst of the weather won’t affect them too badly.

Create a challenge with your family members and friends:

One of the most important parts of birding is to be patient and wait, look and listen. However, to make this a more interactive activity with your loved ones, you can set certain goals and challenges. Try competing with your friends and family by seeing how many birds you can spot in fifteen minutes while you go for a winter walk– you can also log your sightings in the Birda app, keep track of everyone’s sightings, and unlock new achievements.

Turning your phone into an intuitive and powerful tool for logging the birds you see, Birda offers a free solution for those searching for a low-cost and relaxing hobby to take up as we fast approach the winter months. Whether you’re a serious birdwatcher or a newbie looking to expand your hobbies, all you have to do is download the app, bundle up, head out for a walk, and look up. Birda also emphasises that you don’t need to travel far to spot some of the rarest birds. For instance, during the migration period, 17 million birds fly over the UK, either coming to the milder climate from further north, or using the environment to rest and feed on their longer journey south. This is a prime opportunity to spot some rare species right outside your window – not to mention admire their elegant geometric formations as they glide across the sky.

