Westcliff care home residents and staff celebrate home’s 20th anniversary with special guests

Staff, residents and families who feel part of one big family celebrated a nursing home’s 20th anniversary.

Staff at Clifton Lodge in Balmoral Road, Westcliff, organised music, entertainment, cream teas and ice cream for residents and guests for the birthday celebration on Tuesday 23 July.

The care home looks after people with dementia and is managed by Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT).

Among the guests who attended the celebrations were: EPUT chair Professor Sheila Salmon, High Sheriff David Hurst, Southend Mayor Cllr Ron Woodley and Mayoress Maureen Woodley, former Southend mayor Roger Weaver – who officially opened Clifton Lodge 20 years ago – and his wife Verina Weaver – and Su Harrison from Radio Essex.

Thank you also to local singer Sue Sawyer, and the Ramblers Riding Club who brought along Secret the therapy pony.

Support workers Bibi Deljoor and Sandra Turner are the longest serving staff, having worked at Clifton Lodge since it opened.

Bibi said: “The only way I can describe my 20 year experience at Clifton Lodge is ‘enriching’.

“I have learned so many different things and met so many different people, and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“I enjoy taking care of our residents. It’s just like looking after your own grandmother or mother. This is like a second home to me, I’m here most of the time.”

Ade Abass was a banker for 26 years before switching careers and has worked at Clifton Lodge for 14 years.

The activity coordinator, who organises music, dance, games and other activities for residents, said: “When I was made redundant I wanted to give something back to the public. When I first joined, I found I just clicked with the residents and staff, it was a natural fit.”

Support worker Ian Chaplin, who previously worked in call centres before moving into health care, said: “Everyone does everything they can to make sure residents are well looked after all the time.

“Because some don’t have relatives, effectively we are like family for the residents and everyone does the best they can to make sure they are as happy and comfortable as they can be.”

Activities coordinator The Reverend Sandie Woolford said Clifton Lodge organises a wide variety of activities, including bingo, painting, games, exercise, pet therapy visits and sensory work. Families can also book the cinema room to watch a film with their relative.

Sandie, who also leads multi-faith services, said: “We do so much, we’re always on the go and it’s lovely here. Everyone engages with each other, the residents are lovely, and we have a lovely home here.

“We always try to make it as welcoming as possible from the moment people walk through the door. “We try to make them feel at home. We say this is their home from home while they were with us.”

Families of former residents are part of Friends of Clifton Lodge, who help to maintain the gardens, donate treats for residents or help in other ways.

Some of the families who attended the 20th birthday celebrations shared their experiences of the care their loved ones have received:

Sam’s Auntie Barb, a former police detective, has been a resident since 2019. She said: “All the staff at Clifton Lodge are always putting residents first and put in extra effort to make the residents feel at home, with regular entertainment, therapy dog visits and decorating my aunt’s room every year for her birthday.

“I think that without the kindness and care of the staff she would not be here. Everyone here is so warm and welcoming, I know she’s well looked after.”

Hilda and her husband Stan met ballroom dancing in Dagenham and have been married for 56 years. Hilda and her daughter Debra praised how peaceful Clifton Lodge is and said that all the staff are very good at looking after Stan, who has been a resident at Clifton Lodge for three years.

Judith’s mum Penny was transferred to Clifton Lodge during the Covid pandemic three years ago, which was a really stressful time for all the family. Judith said: “The staff here have been amazing, they couldn’t do anything better for her and always keep me updated on her care and wellbeing.”

