‘We’re not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people’ says Home Secretary

HOME Secretary Suella Braverman has said “we’re not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people” in reaction to reports that the Government is to row back on some of its environmental commitments.

She told GB News: “The Prime Minister will be setting out more detail on this subject in the next few days, so it’s not for me as Home Secretary to pre-empt those announcements, but what I can confirm is that we remain absolutely committed to delivering net zero by 2050, in line with our international agreements.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the Conservative government has achieved when it comes to combating climate change. In the last decade or so we’ve reduced carbon emissions.

“We’ve increased the output from renewables and we are seen as a world leader but it’s also right that we put economic growth and household budgets and the cost of living ahead. And fundamentally, we’re not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people.”

In a discussion during Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, she said she was taking measures to reduce the cost of housing illegal migrants in hotels.

Ms Braverman said: “I very much share the frustrations and the concerns of your viewers when it comes to stopping the boats and that hotel cost is unacceptable.

“And that’s why we are rolling out large sites around the country to accommodate asylum seekers in a more affordable way. But it also underlines why we need to stop the boats and why our world leading partnership with Rwanda is part of that solution.

“We need to deter people from making the journey in the first place. We need to be able to detain them and then remove them to a safe country like Rwanda. And we need to do that swiftly.

“And once we start doing that, which I’m confident we’ll be able to do in due course, people will stop coming here illegally on boats and we will have achieved that goal.”

She also slammed plans by the Facebook owner Meta to introduce end to end encryption for users.

She said: “We’ve been working with Meta over the last few years and we’ve been asking for evidence and reassurances that their plans to roll out end to end encryption will include robust safety measures that safeguard children.

“They failed to provide those reassurances to date and therefore I’m calling on them to work with us more proactively to roll out this technology.

“Otherwise what will happen, put simply, is that paedophiles will find a safe haven in Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct, they will be able to go dark.

“The law enforcement agencies will not have the access that they have today to stop them, to arrest them, to get justice and we will only see child abuse online and in person increase.”

