Walk the Path Once Travelled by Hollywood Stars of Masters of the Air Filmed at Newland Park

Released to UK audiences via Apple TV on 26th January 2024, Masters of the Air is a war epic starring Hollywood artists Austin Butler and Callum Turner, whilst Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks return to produce the third instalment of a World War Two series of cinematic proportions based on true events, with previous dramas including Band of Brothers (starring Damian Lewis) and The Pacific (starring Joe Mazzello).

Based on the compelling non-fiction book by Donald L. Miller of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the deeply personal story of an American bomber squadron (100th Bombardment Group) that were tasked with bringing the Nazi war machine to a halt.

Newland Park will feature heavily as a backdrop in the series, which will tell some of the more memorable stories of the 100th Squadron, including one of its most successful missions in the air above Regensburg, Germany on August 17, 1943 – seen as a major turning point in the war. The target was a prominent German aircraft factory and the attack severely impacted production, crippling its supplies to the front line. The squadron would receive its first Distinguished Unit Citation for its part in the operation and the scene of celebration post-mission is captured on the Newland Park set.

The 100th Squadron’s English base and landing field (situated in Thorpe Abbotts during the war) are featured heavily throughout the series, with the film set based at Newland Park, an impressive 200-acre site set on private grounds in Chalfont St. Peter. During filming, realistic replica barracks, WW2 era planes and a runway were located on the site, which will soon see residents occupy a collection of impressive new build homes.

Caroline Comer, Sales & Marketing Director at Comer Homes, said: “There are not many people in the world that can say that their home was once a Hollywood film set graced by some of the world’s leading stars. Newland Park already enjoys a storied history, but this is a unique aspect that residents can be proud of and it’s certainly a fantastic talking point when people visit.

“The site was selected as a filming location for the series due to its natural untouched surroundings and wide-open green spaces that were ever present during the war. We have been mindful to protect this element as much as possible, with residents able to enjoy the grounds that are a real characteristic of the development.”

Delivered by leading placemaking developer Comer Homes, prices at Newland Park range from £675,000 to £2 million (See Notes to Editors for more details). The first phase of 74 prime new-build houses and apartments occupy a prominent position on the site, which has been graced by the stars of what is billed as one of the most anticipated shows of 2024.

The site itself is steeped in history. Centred around a grand Grade II listed Georgian era mansion house, Newland Park has connections to King George III, Emmeline Pankhurst and the Suffragette movement, as well as famous authors, poets and playwrights such as H.G Wells, George Bernard Shaw and John Milton.

Newland Park offers residents direct access to expansive private grounds that will feature a mixture of landscaped and wild planted gardens and parkland. The expansive landscaped grounds that create the stunning backdrop of Newland Park have been restored to retain the design and layout created by eminent landscape designer Thomas Mawson in 1903.

Due to its size, there will be extensive private amenities onsite at Newland Park that don’t spoil the green surroundings. In the pipeline is a flagship David Lloyd health and fitness centre, as well as well as children’s play areas and sports fields.

The first collection of show homes are soon to be revealed at Newland Park, with an opportunity for purchasers to walk the grounds of a once famous film set. For further information on the homes available contact Tel: 01494 506 364, Email: info@newlandpark.com or visit www.newlandpark.com

