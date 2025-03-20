wagamama partners with London-based coffee brand GRIND, serving up fresh brews in its 165 restaurants nationwide

Two disruptive British brands are coming together as wagamama joins forces with London-born GRIND to deliver a fresh new coffee experience to guests nationwide. From March 19th, wagamama’s 165 restaurants across the UK will serve GRIND’s signature blends, offering guests a high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee experience alongside their favourite, soulful pan-Asian dishes.

Bringing expertly brewed coffee to its benches and inviting guests to enjoy a moment of calm wagamama is also introducing a new selection of sweet treats nationwide – perfect for pairing with coffee, rounding off a meal, or simply stopping by for a catch-up and a sweet treat. The new line-up includes:

· Lemon Yuzu Muffin – A zesty lemon muffin drizzled with tangy yuzu sauce

· Raspberry Snow Cake – A light sponge cake filled with raspberry and strawberry jam, coated in desiccated coconut

· Chocolate Brownie – A delicious and decadent chocolate chip brownie, topped with icing

In addition to the new menu items, members signed up to wagamama’s loyalty programme soul club, which offers exclusive perks and special offers, can enjoy the Toffee Apple Baonut – a sweet, fluffy bao bun filled with miso caramel ice cream and panko apple, drizzled with rich toffee sauce. Plus, for a limited time, members can enjoy a free coffee on orders over £12, available Monday to Friday from 2 pm–5 pm between March 24th and April 30th.

As part of this exciting collaboration, wagamama and GRIND are also taking their coffee and sweet treats on the road. Together, they will be delivering coffee and snacks to communities across the UK, ensuring that more people can enjoy a moment of warmth and nourishment. Watch this space to find out which cities the wagamama truck will be visiting.

GRIND has built a reputation for its commitment to high-quality, ethically sourced coffee that’s as good for the planet as it is for the taste buds. Stacey Britt Fitzgerald, Brand Director at GRIND spoke of the partnership, “We’re thrilled to be bringing our coffee to wagamama guests across the country. At GRIND, we believe that great coffee should be accessible and sustainable, and this partnership allows us to share our signature blends with even more people in a unique and exciting setting.”

Director of Marketing at wagamama, Emily Weston added, “At wagamama, we’re always looking for ways to elevate our guests’ experience, and this collaboration with GRIND allows us to do just that.

The exceptional coffee blends from GRIND are the perfect way to finish to any meal and also gives guests a whole new reason to visit – for a delicious hot drink and a sweet treat”.

wagamama’s loyalty programme, soul club, will also be celebrating the launch with exclusive rewards and events** for its members, ensuring that fans of both brands can enjoy special perks as part of this exciting new partnership.

