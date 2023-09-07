VAPIANO TESTS YOUR KNOWLEDGE WITH THEIR POP-CULTURE & PASTA-FUELED QUIZ NIGHT

Renowned, global Italian restaurant chain, Vapiano, returns to the quiz night scene with yet another pop-culture quiz which will see guests win up to £500 worth of Vapiano. Off the back of their sold-out quiz in 2019, which returned earlier this year in March, their Tottenham Court Road restaurant is the place to be on Tuesday 19th September. The gal known for her love of food, Westside FM drivetime host, Issra, is taking centre stage for the night as the quizmaster. Prepare for a night of fun, with delicious food, as you go head-to-head with the other teams on your knowledge of pop culture, music lyrics, general facts, and so much more.

Once you gather up to 5 brainiac friends together to form a team, you will receive a FREE welcome drink on arrival (wine, beer, soft) before the games begin. At 7:00 PM, Issra will battle one team against each other to win…a £500 Vapiano gift card, as well as many other incredible prizes!

With five locations in the heart of London and Manchester, Vapiano is known for its fan-favourite hyper-customisable menus. Vapiano prides itself on its handmade fresh pasta and pizza cooked fresh to order using quality ingredients made on-site. From made-to-order sourdough pizza bases, the simple tomato sauce with Emilia Romagna tomatoes, to the range of premium toppings, there is something for everyone. While you can try out one of the pizzas or pasta from their extensive menu such as the Diavolo or the gamberetti e spinaci, you can customise your own too.

For tickets and more information, go to Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vapiano-quiz-night-hosted-by-issra-tickets-709343233707?aff=ebdsoporgprofile) and get in on the action before tickets sell out as Vapiano’s quiz nights cannot be topped!

